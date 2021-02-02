Family Postpaid Plan of Rs 999: Check What Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi are Offering

With the entire family restricted to the premises of their home, internet usage is at an all-time high in India. Now, this is not a matter for you if you have a broadband connection, since it can easily be shared amongst members of the household. But, if you like countless others in India depend on a data restricted plan that is available to only one user, recharging three or four plans gets pretty costly.

Today, we have a solution to this exact problem, where you will be able to provide access to everyone in your house, minus the high price. The country’s top telcos, namely BSNL, Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel have the solution to your data woes. All of these telecom providers have Rs 999 packs that offer a certain amount of data that can be more than adequate for most, if not all families and, these plans also come bundled with family add-ons and, the most important aspect of content consumption in modern India, OTT platforms.

This effectively means that with one Rs 999 pack, users can cater to their entire family, without having to pay the additional costs of recharging each and every user’s personal plan. Here are the packs offered by Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL and what they offer to the user.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Plan

Bharti Airtel plan offers users unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day coupled with 150GB of 4G/3G data on a monthly basis, with data rollover of up to 200GB. The plan also comes bundled with a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime as well as a VIP subscription to Disney+Hotstar and the usual Airtel XStream subscription. The plan allows for four family add on connections, as in 3+1 add-on. Certain additional benefits to the plan consist of handset protection and unlimited calls for add-on connections. Do note that, once the consumption of the provided data is fully completed, value-based charging will be applied to the plan at 2 paise per MB.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Plan

Jio’s competing plan for Rs 999 comes bundled with 200GB of data and unlimited calls and SMS. The users who opt for this plan can avail three additional SIM cards as part of this plan. In terms of the OTT bundles, the plan comes with complimentary subscriptions to all Jio apps and, users can pay an additional Rs 99 for an Amazon Prime subscription. The validity of the plan is dependent on the billing cycle.

Vodafone Idea Rs 999 Plan

Vi’s Rs 999 family plan is under an odd placebo, having been listed under “postpaid plans for family in UP East circle”. As for what the plan has to offer, one can get 200GB of data with support for up to 200GB of rollover data. The plan can be used by 5 individual connections, one primary and f0ur add ons. 100 SMS and unlimited calls are also present here. OTT benefits consist of a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium and a subscription to Vi movies and TV.

This might not be available everywhere, so, as an alternate one can opt for the Rs 1,099 plan with unlimited data and a subscription to Netflix but, as a caveat, this is applicable only for a single connection.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan

The final plan of this article, BSNL’s Rs 999 family plan consists of 75GB high-speed data with a data rollover of up to 225GB. Once the data limit (75GB) is breached, users will be charged an additional Rs 10.24 per GB. The plan also comes with 100 SMS per day, with Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network included. As for the number of SIMs available, users can get three additional connections, with unlimited voice, 75GB of data and 100 SMS per day with each separate connection. The unlimited voice calling facility comes has a limit of 250 minutes per day after which the customer will be charged at base plan tariffs.

Do note, this is the only plan in this list to exclude any kind of OTT platform-based subscription, which is less than ideal, considering their importance in today’s entertainment.