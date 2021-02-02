Apple, the Cupertino based tech company on Tuesday announced the rollout of the first beta for iOS 14.5. This comes shortly after the public rollout of iOS 14.4. Whilst the update brings with it multiple fixes and changes that will impact the user’s experience when it comes to iOS, the one new feature that stands out in the form of the ability of face unlock functioning when wearing a face mask. This however does come with some peculiar necessities.

How Does Face Unlock with Masks On Work?

The Face Unlock feature, which undoubtedly will excite fans of Face ID, since they will now be able to use the feature when wearing a mask, which has become a sort of the norm in the current world scenario. ‘

This, however, features some caveats, wherein this new update can function only if the iPhone’s user is wearing an Apple Watch. If the Apple Watch is unlocked, one needs to look into their iPhone, following which a haptic buzz on your wrist notifies the user of the success of the authentication.

This feature needs to be manually enabled before use, which allows Face ID to proceed, despite a lower accuracy rate, since the Apple Watch, which is a key part of the security in this instance is already authenticated.

To add to all the quirks, Apple has said that face unlock while wearing a mask will not function in instances such as making purchases and other important tasks.