For those of you unaware, considering the pandemic and its long term implications, Apple attempted to address this issue back in May with an update that prompted Face ID to quickly shift users to their passcode input screen when their faces are obscured.
This update was expected to be quite helpful but as was seen quickly after its announcement, the change wasn’t particularly elegant by any means.
The update also consists of new privacy and a whole list of new updates. iOS 14.5 Beta 1 features the build number of 18E5140j. If you are wondering as to how you, as a developer can update to iOS 14.5, one simply has to open the Settings app, choose the General option, then choose Software Update.
What are Some Other Changes Part of the iOS 14.5 Beta Build?
Some key changes apart from the new mode of face unlock consist of the following.
- A new and revised interface for the Apple Watch app and Settings app when your device is up to date
- Minor tweaks in relation to the user interface for the Apple Podcasts application
- The Apple News app has also seen notable design changes, including a redesigned News+ tab as well as an all-new Search tab at the bottom
- iOS 14.5 also brings support to iPads and iPhones for both current-gen console controllers, namely the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 controllers
- Expanded compatibility for Apple’s new Apple Fitness+ workouts
- App Tracking controls
- Hey, Siri, call emergency support
- 5G global dual-SIM support