BSNL Cinema Plus Service: Bundled Premium OTT Subscriptions at Just Rs 129 per Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is actively losing wired broadband customers in the country. At the same time, the government-led telco’s wireless subscriber base isn’t growing at a rapid pace like Bharti Airtel. To lure the subscribers, BSNL has introduced a new ‘Cinema Plus’ service that bundles OTT subscriptions into a single package. A couple of weeks ago, we reported the same news as OTT add-on packs, however, back then the name of the service was not revealed. Now, BSNL has made an official announcement and these add-on packs for BSNL Broadband users will be available as ‘Cinema Plus‘ packs. The BSNL Cinema Plus is basically ‘YuppTV Scope Entertainment’ service with a rebadged name and completely owned by YuppTV. At the moment, there’s only Cinema Plus pack available to existing BSNL Broadband users priced at just Rs 129 per month.

BSNL Cinema Plus Entertainment Pack at Rs 129: Benefits Detailed

The BSNL Cinema Plus is currently available in only one pack dubbed as ‘Entertainment.’ The plan was also available as YuppTV Scope Entertainment Pack. It costs Rs 129 and bundles four OTT subscriptions- YuppTV, ZEE5, SonyLIV and Voot. YuppTV Scope/BSNL Cinema Plus is a one-stop destination that bundles OTT subscriptions in a single place. The price of the lone plan is Rs 199, but users can avail it for Rs 129 as a promotional offer.

Delving deep into the OTT subscriptions offered by YuppTV Scope Entertainment pack, we get YuppTV subscription with more than 100 Live TV channels, and ZEE5 subscription with more than 80 Live TV channels, 500+ TV series, original TV shows and over 2000 movies in various languages. There’s SonyLIV subscription bundled as well with 15+ Live TV channels and 200+ movies. Lastly, users also get Voot subscription at no extra cost which allows customers to watch Live TV from ore than 35 channels and it also has over 400 movies.

This is a unique offering from YuppTV in the first place, and at the same time, a much-required partnership for BSNL in the current scenario. The service is only available to existing BSNL Broadband customers. We tried to purchase the BSNL Cinema Plus/YuppTV Entertainment Scope plan using a BSNL wireless number and other telecom operators’ mobile number and was unsuccessful. Every time we tried to purchase the plan without BSNL Broadband details, it returned the error- “Kindly contact customer care, as record is not present in CWSC.” For the unaware, CWSC is BSNL’s Centralised Web Selfcare Portal

After subscribing to the BSNL Cinema Plus pack, users will be required to download the YuppTV Scope application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to watch the content for free. The best part is the YuppTV Scope app is also available on Android TV and Amazon FireTV platforms.