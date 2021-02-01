Realme Accidentally Lists X7 Pro, Full Specifications Leaked

Realme is a tech company that is not known for making accidental screwups. Today, however, seems to be different for the Chinese company, as, by accident or by intention, be what it may, the company released the specifications for the X7 Pro (Indian variant). This came complete with listings regarding the chipset, the camera and, most importantly, the ability of the phone to make use of 5G, giving us a peek of the X7 Pro, a few days prior to its official launch on February 4.

Realme X7 Pro Complete Specifications

The listing, which was done on the company’s official site names the three colour variants that the device will be available in, with the three hues being dubbed Aerolite Black, Iridescent and Skyline white.

In terms of the performance, the device, according to the listing is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chip, with support for 5G. This is a 7nm based chip which is coupled with the ARM G77 GPU. Furthermore, as part of the performance-related segment, it is revealed that the device has an Antutu score of over 540,000. Storage options include a maximum of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for other specifications, the device features a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W Dart Charging, based on USB Type-C. The charger is a part of the box, rather than being sold separately, meaning that is not a matter of concern, since sometimes brands advertise a certain wattage of charging, but the in-box charger is capable of far less (in terms of wattage).

The display on the device is a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+. There is also a screen to body ratio of 91.6%, which is pretty impressive. In terms of the cutout available, the device makes use of a punch-hole style notch. The peak brightness that can be achieved with the panel is 1200 nits, which is good, if not great. In terms of the refresh rate, the device will feature a refresh rate of 120Hz, meaning it will be both vibrant and smooth, something which is not quite common in the budget segment. As for protection, the display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

When it comes to the cameras, the device sports a quad-camera stack, highlighted by a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. Other sensors that are a part of the stack consist of an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a Black & White Portrait lens. Towards the front, the punch-hole comprises a 32MP sensor. As for the video side of things, one can shoot up to 4K 60FPS videos via the X7 Pro’s rear camera, whilst the front camera peaks out at a resolution of 1080P.

The X7 Pro will also come with NFC as per the listing and offer support for Dual-Mode 5G. Both NSA and SA are supported in the X7 Pro. Do note that Realme states that the 5G icon being displayed is dependent on carrier requirements and the network on offer, meaning you will not see the 5G device on the X7 Pro all the time, if not at all.

Towards the end of the listing, we see that the device weighs 184 grams and, has a dual nano card slot. At the time of launch, the device will run on Realme UI based on Android 10, meaning that even after Android 11 having been announced a while back, the Realme X7 Pro will still, at the time of launch run on an older version of Android.