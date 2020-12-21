MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Will Power Flagship 5G Devices in India from 2021

MediaTek has announced that its flagship 5G processor namely Dimensity 1000+, will be powering multiple 5G devices in India from 2021. The first device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC is likely to launch in January 2021. Since the Realme X7 5G is expected to launch next month, it might be the first device that features the chipset. Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General, MediaTek Wireless Communications Business Unit has expressed that India is a massive market for the company and with 5G on the way; data consumption and demand for new smartphones with powerful 5G chipsets is going to increase — more details on the story ahead.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Features

For the unaware, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC is built on the 7nm process and offers carrier aggregation of 2CC 5G-CA. It is integrated with the latest Bluetooth 5.1+ and Wi-Fi 6 standards. The chipset comes with the AI Processing unit of MediaTek – APU 3.0, which delivers double performance than the previous generation APU.

The chipset can further support refresh rates of up to 144Hz and comes with 5G UltraSave power-saving technology from MediaTek which is bound to increase the battery life of the smartphones. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ supports ‘Intelligent 5G Connectivity’. With the help of 5G UltraSave, the chipset won’t just increase the battery life of the smartphones but will also offer intelligent 5G operations. This would allow the user to do more with his/her 5G connection and worry less about charging.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ will further offer users ‘Powerful Display Optimisation’. The chipset will be using MiraVision by MediaTek to enhance the quality of display for the users. It will support content in HDR10+ quality and will upscale the resolution by using AI Picture Quality which in turn will convert everything on the screen into something premium.

For gaming, the chipset will offer users ‘Triple-A Gaming Performance’. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ will leverage the HyperEngine gaming technology for providing users with a more responsive and fluid gameplay. The chipset is further expected to support gameplay in 120Hz refresh rates.

In the camera department, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ will be able to support quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The camera will also be able to record in HDR picture quality. With the launch of new 5G smartphones in 2021, it will become more clear as to how MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ performs.

It is worthy to note that MediaTek recently announced another 5G chipset for the Indian market namely Dimensity 800U which will be a chipset for mid-range devices.