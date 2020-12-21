Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G Will Feature Custom Made Sony Camera Lens

Oppo earlier this month launched the Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G for the Chinese market. During the launch, the company also hinted about the launch of Reno5 Pro+ 5G, a third variant in the series. Oppo is expected to launch the Reno5 Pro+ 5G on December 24, 2020. Until now, Oppo hadn’t confirmed anything about the device, but the Chinese smartphone maker has recently revealed through a teaser on Weibo that the Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a custom made primary camera sensor from Sony — more details on the story ahead.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G to Feature Sony IMX766 Primary Sensor

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature the custom made Sony IMX766 primary sensor of 50MP. It is worthy to note that this is the only smartphone in the whole market which will feature this sensor. Both Sony and Oppo have worked together in developing this sensor for the Reno5 Pro+ 5G, and it is improbable that Sony will provide this sensor to any other smartphone maker.

Through the teaser, only the kind of sensor that is going to be used was revealed by the company. Oppo did not detail other features such as its focal length, aperture, and more. The Reno5 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear.

Apart from the 50MP sensor, it is expected that the device will feature a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. As for selfies and video calling, there might be a 32MP primary sensor at the front.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G Specifications (Expected)

One more thing that could be made certain of looking at the teaser released by Oppo is that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC will power the Reno5 Pro+ 5G. Adding to this, the device will come with support for 65W fast-charging technology.

According to the rumours online, the device is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and a punch-hole design. There might be an in-display fingerprint scanner, and the screen of the Reno5 Pro+ 5G might support up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery, and since 65W fast-charging technology has confirmed by the company, users won’t find any issues with the battery.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G is likely to launch on December 24, 2020, but there are no rumours on its global release. However, the other two devices in the series, namely Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G are expected to arrive in the global markets soon.