OnePlus Working With Google on Wear OS Has No Relation to OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch is real and it is confirmed to be in the works, but it has no relation with the Chinese company and Google working together for improving Wear OS. Last week, a report from The Input said OnePlus is working on its smartwatch and that will run Google’s Wear OS. The report also said that Wear OS is currently not in the perfect position to adopt and the company is working with the search giant Google to improve the smartwatch OS. So essentially the report said OnePlus Watch would run Wear OS out of the box. But when 9to5Google reached out to OnePlus for clarification, the company confirmed the OnePlus Watch is in the works, and it is also working with Google on improving Wear OS. However, OnePlus said the two things have no relation, after all.

OnePlus Watch May Not Run Wear OS After All

Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with The Input said the company is working with Google in improving the connectivity between Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV and Android smartphones. Since Lau himself confirmed the association between OnePlus and Google, everyone assumed the upcoming OnePlus Watch would boot Wear OS itself.

In an interesting turn of events, OnePlus clarified that there’s no relation between the company working with Google and its Watch running Wear OS. Speaking to 9to5Google, OnePlus clarified that the OnePlus Watch is not yet confirmed to run Wear OS.

In the last few months, we have been hearing multiple rumours about the OnePlus Watch. First, the Watch was expected to be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 8T in October, but that did not happen. Multiple tipsters claimed the OnePlus Watch launch has been postponed indefinitely. Then, later on, another tipster going by name Max. J claimed that the OnePlus Watch would not run Wear OS. However, the tipster did not clarify whether the company is developing a new smartwatch OS or killing the OnePlus Watch project itself.

And now, we have some official confirmation itself. The OnePlus Watch is yet to be finalised to run Wear OS. The final decision will most likely depend on how the partnership between Google and OnePlus goes in improving the Wear OS, and whether the connectivity between the Android ecosystem increases. OnePlus’ parent company Oppo is already using Wear OS on its Oppo Watch smartwatches, so most likely it will be the same case with OnePlus Watch also.