Redmi 9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery an 48MP Quad-Camera Setup Launched in India

Xiaomi has just launched another device under its Redmi brand for the Indian market. It is the much-awaited Redmi 9 Power, and the device has been launched with a quad-camera setup. Redmi said that they sold over 9 million smartphones during the Diwali sale last month. It weighs the same as Redmi 9 Prime which is 198 grams but comes with a larger battery size of 6,000mAh against the Redmi 9 Prime’s 5,000mAh battery. Keep reading ahead to find out about the specifications and price of the Redmi 9 Power in India.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications

The Redmi 9 Power has launched with a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display. It comes with Reading Mode 2.0 certified by TUV Rheinland along with reduced low light emission making it safer for the eyes. On top of the screen, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for extra protection. The device will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Redmi 9 Power is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The device has 4GB of RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The good thing is that the internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of an external microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary sensor of the quad-camera setup is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and clicking selfies, there is an 8MP sensor at the front which also supports face unlock.

For additional security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the side of the device. The Redmi 9 Power ships with a 6,000mAh battery which gets the support of 18W fast-charging technology. The smartphone comes with the support for reverse wired charging and also has Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology. It weighs 198 grams, so it isn’t too heavy or too light.

Redmi 9 Power Price in India

Redmi 9 Power has launched in two different variants for the Indian market. The two variants are 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The base variant, which is 4GB+64GB, is priced at Rs 10,999 and the superior variant which is 4GB+128GB, is priced at Rs 11,999. The device is available in four different colours, namely Electric Green, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black. The Redmi 9 Power will go on sale from the website of Mi India along with offline stores of Xiaomi India and Amazon as well on December 22, 12 PM.