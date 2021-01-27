Realme X7 Series to arrive in India on 4th of February

Realme has been teasing it’s fans about the arrival of the X7 series for quite some time, with it’s India Head Madhav Sheth taking to Twitter at one point, asking the Realme fans as to what would be the apt packaging for the X7 series. After multiple speculations, today, the company sent out invites, wherein it is stated that the series will be making its Indian debut on February 4, 2021. The date is not that far away, adding to our excitement. The launch invite clearly states that the Realme X7 series launch event will be held at 12:30 PM (IST) on Feb. 4 in India. The event will be available to view through YouTube and other social media accounts. The X7 series, which made its debut in other markets back in 2020, has been long-awaited in the Indian market.

Realme X7 Specifications

Since both these devices have been launched in other markets, we know the specifications that these devices sport. The X7 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, which is quite impressive.

As for performance, the X7 marks the debut of the Dimensity 800U chipset in the Indian market, with Realme having confirmed the arrival of the same through its launch invites, that are being sent out as of today.

In terms of the cameras, the X7 sports a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, present within the punch-hole.

Storage is nothing to worry about, with the device coming with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded. The phone runs on Android 10-based on Realme UI, and there is a decently sized 4300 mAh battery with support for 65W charging to power the device.

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery. The cameras on both devices are identical, with the only change being the primary sensor, wherein the X7 Pro sports the Sony IMX 682 sensor.

In terms of the performance, the X7 Pro will mark the Dimensity 1000+ chipset’s debut, which is an enhanced version of the 800U. The device also has support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The battery is slightly larger, with the X7 Pro sporting a 4500 mAh battery compared to the 4300 mAh unit on the X7.

Both phones support 65W fast charging (in some markets, since Taiwan’s variant has support for 50W) and are fitted with in-screen fingerprint sensors.