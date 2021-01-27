Vodafone Idea Users Will Get Free Access to Voot Select, Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Voot Select to offer its users free access to the premium content library of this over-the-top (OTT) service. For the unaware, Voot Select is a subscription led OTT service owned by Viacom18. It is a strategic partnership between both parties. Now users will have much more incentive to subscribe to a Vi offering, and Voot Select will be able to access a larger chunk of the Indian market. The service will be offered to the users of Vi via its own OTT platform – Vi Movies & TV — more details on the story ahead.

Vodafone Idea Partners With Voot Select

Vi users will now be able to access several hundred hours worth of premium content from the library of Voot Select. There won’t be any additional cost for the users to access this benefit. Some of the noteworthy original television shows such as Asur, Illegal, The Gone Game, Big Boss, and more will be available for the users.

Vi users can also get access to international TV shows such as Top Gear, Shark Tank, Tin Star, The Office, Pink Collar Crimes, Nancy Drew, and more for free with this benefit. Voot Select normally comes for Rs 99 per month or Rs 399 per year. But for Vi users, it will be free of cost.

Digital content consumption has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, especially in 2020. With the world being on a lockdown, users relied on digital content more and more for their entertainment. Vi partnering up with Voot Select is a good sign for the telco since this means it is keeping up with the trend and offering something that other telecom operators aren’t.

It is worth noting that none of the other telcos offers Voot Select with their prepaid plans. Vi is the first in the Indian telecom space to do so. It is a major boost for Vi Movies & TV app which already hosts 1000+ hours of content on the platform.

Through Vi Movies & TV, users can stream 9,500+ movies in 13 different languages and access 400+ live TV channels. The platform also has multiple international titles across all genres to keep the users entertained.

It will be interesting to see if this OTT incentive will be enough for the new users to subscribe and old users to keep subscribing with the telco’s services. Would you recharge with a Vi plan to gain access to this benefit? If yes, which plan would you go for? Leave your answer in the comments section below.