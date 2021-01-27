Samsung Galaxy A02 With MediaTek MT6739 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched

Samsung has just launched a new smartphone for the Thailand market, namely Galaxy A02. It is an entry-level device with decent specifications to compete with other low-range smartphones. There is a standard dual-camera setup at the rear and a tear-drop notch at the front housing the selfie-camera. The device was launched very silently and was listed on the website of Thailand without any announcements. The device comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery which is a great thing since it is an entry-level smartphone. For more information regarding the specifications and price of Samsung Galaxy A02, keep reading ahead.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) Infinity-V display. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 SoC. It worth mentioning that this chipset from MediaTek was unveiled by the company in 2017 for mid-range to entry-level smartphones. Thus it is strange to see that Samsung has decided to launch a new smartphone with this chipset in 2021. The SoC is coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The internal storage of the device can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 will run on Android 10 out of the box. In the camera department, as mentioned above, there are dual-cameras at the rear and a notch at the front housing the selfie camera. The primary sensor at the rear of the device is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP macro sensor with LED flash. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP sensor at the front.

It is a dual-SIM device which is capable of supporting 4G LTE connectivity along with Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for users who want to use earphones. The Samsung Galaxy A02 ships with a massive 5,000mAh battery and standard charging support of 7.75W. It is a little heavy weighing at 206 grams and measures 164.0mmx75.9mmx9.1mm.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Price

Samsung hasn’t revealed the price of the product yet. But as per a report from Sammobile, the device is expected to be priced THB 2,999 (approximately Rs 7,500). If the South Korean tech giant indeed offers this device at the expected price range, it will easily become one of the best smartphones in the segment. The device has everything an entry-level device is expected to have. The only bummer is the chipset that’s used by Samsung.