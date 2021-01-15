itel Vision 1 Pro With Android 10 (Go Edition) and 4000mAh Battery at Rs 6,599

itel Mobiles, the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings in India, has announced the itel Vision 1 Pro entry-level smartphone. The handset comes powered by a quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The itel Vision 1 Pro is priced at Rs 6,599 taking on the likes of Micromax In 1b and Redmi 9A smartphones. Key specifications of the Vision 1 Pro include 4000mAh battery, 6.52-inch HD+ display and Android 10 (Go Edition). Google has mandated all the manufacturers to include Android 10 (Go Edition) software on smartphones with 2GB of RAM or less that. This is the reason why the Micromax In 1b’s 2GB RAM variant runs Android Go Edition and the same case applies to itel Vision 1 Pro.

itel Vision 1 Pro: Specifications and Features

The itel Vision 1 Pro flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 89.5% screen-to-body ratio and 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone measures 166*75.9*8.5mm. Under the hood, the itel Vision 1 Pro has a 1.4GHz quad-core chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also offers a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Cameras on the itel Vision 1 Pro rocks a triple-camera setup on the back featuring 8MP primary sensor and a couple of VGA cameras. There’s also an LED flash. To the front, there’s also a 5MP selfie camera. As for security, the company has added a fingerprint scanner on the back and a software-based Face Unlock.

As noted, the phone runs Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, ViLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a Micro USB port. The phone will be available in two colour options- Aurora Blue and Ocean Blue. Lastly, it is backed by a 4000mAh battery and there’s no mentioning of fast charge support.

itel Vision 1 Pro: Pricing and Availability in India

The itel Vision 1 Pro comes in a single variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It is priced at Rs 6,599 and is available for purchase. The phone comes with an adapter, USB cable, protective case, user manual and a warranty card, inside the retail box. The phone also comes with a Free Mono BT headset as a limited period offer. The itel Vision 1 Pro succeeds the itel Vision 1, which was the company’s first HD+ display phone with waterdrop notch launched in February 2020.