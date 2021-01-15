Thomson Path Android TVs in 42-inch and 43-inch Launched in India, Specifications and Price

Thomson has today announced two new Android TVs for the Indian market. The two new TVs are part of its ‘Path’ series which will be available in the Republic Day sale on Flipkart. The two TVs come in 42-inch and 43-inch options and will run on Android 9 platform out of the box. The 42-inch variant carries the model number PATH2121, and the 43-inch variant carries the model number PATH0009BL. Since both the Smart TVs are running on Android TV 9 Pie, they also come with support for Google Assistant. Keep reading ahead to find out more about these two new Thomson Android TVs.

Thomson Path 42-inch and 43-inch Android TV Specifications

As mentioned above, both Thomson Path 42-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie. Further, they are powered by the Amlogic chipset which has a 1.4GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor coupled with a Mali-450MP3 GPU.

Even though both the Smart TVs differ in size, they both come with (1,920×1,080 pixels) DLED IPS panel which offers a 178-degree viewing angle to the users. Both these Thomson Android TVs can go as high as 500 nits in the level of brightness.

Thomson Path 42-inch and 43-inch Android TVs come with support for 60Hz refresh rate and a 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Both the TVs also come with 8GB of internal storage and 1GB RAM as well.

There are multiple ports on both these Thomson Smart TVs including two AV ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, optical input, ethernet port, RF input, line input and an audio jack for allowing external speakers to connect.

A smart remote is offered by Thomson for these Android TVs, and it comes with hotkeys for over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV. The remote also has a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant.

There is support for AirPlay (iOS) and Chromecast (Android) so that users can cast their smartphones on TV screens. The difference in the sound department of both the TVs is that the 42-inch TV comes with a 30W speaker and the 43-inch TV comes with a 40W speaker.

Thomson Path 42-inch and 43-inch Android TV Price

The shorter model which is the Thomson Path 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV, has launched for a price of Rs 19,999 only. The Thomson Path 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV is launched for a price of Rs 22,499 only. Both the Smart TVs are slated to go on sale from January 20, 2021, exclusively via Flipkart.