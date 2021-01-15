Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan That Offers 1GB Data for Rs 2.08 Only

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers some of the best and most unique prepaid plans to the users. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are usually ahead of Vodafone Idea in terms of providing cheaper plans with more benefits. Still, one place where Vi wins from both the telcos is in offering cheaper data. It has a prepaid plan which offers 1GB of data for Rs 2.08 only. This plan comes with over-the-top (OTT) benefits and more. To find out which plan we are talking about, keep reading ahead.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

We are talking about the Rs 699 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea. While it may look a little expensive to some people opting for an 84 days validity prepaid plan, it actually offers very cheap data.

The plan comes with 4GB daily fair usage policy (FUP) data under the ‘Double Data Offer’ from Vodafone Idea. Further, it offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMS/day to the users.

When calculated, 4GB daily data for 84 days would equal 336GB data for the user. If you divide this plan’s price from the total amount of data you get, you will find that each GB of data under this plan is costing you Rs 2.08 only. This is fairly lower when compared with plans from other operators.

For example, let’s take one plan with 84 days of validity from both Jio and Airtel. Jio offers its Rs 599 plan for 84 days with 2BG daily data and unlimited voice calling to the users. The total amount of data that users get with this plan is 168GB. This means that each GB of data is costing users Rs 3.56, which is much higher than what Vi users can get with the Rs 699 plan.

Then Airtel offers its 2GB daily data plan with a validity of 84 days for Rs 698 which is only a rupee lesser than the Vodafone Idea’s Rs 699 plan. With Airtel, each GB of data is costing users Rs 4.15, which is more than double what users have to pay for each GB of data with the Rs 699 Vi plan.

This clearly shows while the Vodafone Idea plans look a little steep in pricing against Jio and Airtel in some cases; they still offer a much better deal than the two operators. There is also the offer of ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ with the Rs 699 pack from Vi. Users also get free access to the Vi Movies & TV app.