Bharti Airtel’s broadband arm, Airtel Xstream Fiber on Friday officially announced its 1 Gbps plan offering for the users. This is the fastest-speed plan users can get from the internet service provider (ISP). It will cost users Rs 3,999 per month and is also available for long-term purchase in the validity options of 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months. It is a great plan for someone who wants a seamless internet experience. This plan gives a tough competition to the Jio Fiber 1 Gbps plan priced Rs 3,999 which also offers almost similar benefits.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Plan Benefits

The 1 Gbps plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber offers users 3,333GB or 3.3TB fair usage policy (FUP) data every month with unlimited local/STD calling benefit. Post the FUP data is consumed, users can continue browsing at 1 Mbps speeds for the rest of the month.

There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits included such as a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Voot Basic, Lions Gate, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Ultra, and Shemaroo Me. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits which include one year free online classes from Shaw Academy and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transaction.

Airtel doesn’t take installation charges or Wi-Fi router charges from the customers. The ISP offers a free 4×4 Wi-Fi router for free to the users which can easily support 1 Gbps downloading and uploading speed.

There is a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library and 550 TV channels. Users can utilise the OTT benefits they get from the broadband connection and stream all their favourite content through the Xstream Box.

It is worth noting that the ISP is offering its broadband services in over 150 cities of India. Users can avail the plan for Rs 3,999 per month, which doesn’t include free installation. But if users go for the three months plan where also they will have to pay Rs 3,999 per month, they will get free installation service from Airtel.

If the user opts for the 6 months plan, the per month price will drop to Rs 3,699, meaning a 7.5% discount on the base rate of the plan. With the 12 months plan, the discount doubles and increases to 15% and the price of the plan becomes Rs 3,399 per month saving Rs 600 every month of the user.

For the unaware, Airtel has been offering this plan to users for many months now but has launched it officially today only.