These Are the Most Popular Broadband Plans from ACT Fibernet in Major Cities

ACT Fibernet is currently providing high-speed internet services across 19 cities. ACT Fibernet aka Atria Convergence Technologies was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch a 1 Gbps broadband plan in India back in 2017. While a lot of ISPs are offering 1 Gbps broadband plans in the country, ACT Fibernet is differentiating itself with the likes of ACT Stream TV 4K, OTT add-ons and exclusive boosters for gaming enthusiasts. ACT Fibernet recently updated its website and similar to Airtel Xstream Fiber it is also showing the ‘Most Popular’ broadband plan in every city. For example, the best-selling/most popular broadband plan from ACT Fibernet in Hyderabad city is the ACT A-Max 1075 that offers 125 Mbps speeds and 2TB FUP limit every month. Similarly, ACT Fibernet has revealed the best plan in the 19 cities it is operating right now. Read ahead to know more about the Most Popular ACT Fibernet broadband plans in detail.

ACT Fibernet Most Popular Broadband Plans Detailed

Since ACT Fibernet is based out of Bengaluru, let’s first talk about the ISP’s most popular broadband plan in the city. ACT has the most number of broadband plans in Bengaluru itself and the ‘Most Popular’ one among those is the ACT Storm plan priced at Rs 1,185. The plan offers 2500GB FUP limit and 200 Mbps speeds followed by after FUP speeds of 1 Mbps.

Moving on, ACT Fibernet is also very popular in Hyderabad because it is one of the older ISP in the city. Out of the six broadband plans offered in Hyderabad, the ‘Most Popular’ one is the A-Max 1075 broadband plan with 125 Mbps speeds and 2000GB/2TB FUP limit. The plan also comes with 3 Mbps after FUP speeds.

In Chennai, the popular ACT Fibernet’s plan is the ACT Blast Promo that costs Rs 1,075 and offers 200 Mbps speeds, unlimited data (3.3TB FUP limit). As we reported recently, ACT Fibernet has reduced its overall offerings to just three in Delhi. Out of them, the ACT Platinum Promo plan priced at Rs 1,049 is the Most Popular plan with 200 Mbps speeds, 2TB FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds.

In almost all the cities where ACT Fibernet is operating, the broadband plans priced around Rs 1,000-Rs 1,200 are the most popular ones. Airtel Xstream Fiber also rated the Rs 999 broadband plan as the best-selling one across several cities, and now, ACT Fibernet also listed the same across 19 cities. If you want to check out the most popular ACT Fibernet broadband plan in your city, head over to the company’s website right away.