Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19

Amazfit is all set to launch the GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches in India next week. Both the smartwatches were launched at the CES 2021 and the company is bringing them to India right before the Republic Day. As the name itself suggests, the Amazfit GTR 2e is a watered-down version of the Amazfit GTR 2 that was launched in India last month. The Amazfit GTS 2e will be a lowered down variant of the Amazfit GTS 2. For those who are not aware of, Amazfit is currently selling the GTR 2 via Flipkart, whereas the GTS 2 is being sold via Amazon. Amazfit officially confirmed the GTR 2e would be available for purchase via Amazon, while the GTS 2e can be picked up via Flipkart. All the Amazfit smartwatches can also be purchased via the company’s official website.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e India Launch: What to Expect?

Alongside listing the smartwatches on respective e-commerce portals, Amazfit also confirmed the complete specifications. Starting with the Amazfit GTR 2e, it sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with 454*454-pixel resolution and 326 PPI. Similar to the premium Amazfit GTR 2, the GTR 2e also rocks a circular dial. It will come in three colour options- Slate Grey, Obsidian Black and Matcha Green. And yes, the GTR 2e also comes with always-on display functionality.

The smartwatch offers a SpO2 sensor and it monitors stress & sleep quality as well. The GTR 2e is rated to last up to 24 days. The one feature which it does not offer when compared to the GTR 2 is Bluetooth phone calls.

Moving onto the GTS 2e, it sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and is rated to last 14 days on a single charge. The GTS 2e has a square dial similar to the GTS 2. The GTS 2e will be available in Urban Grey, Desert Gold, and Midnight Black colour options at the launch. Both the smartwatches sport Huami BioTracker 2 optical sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

The official launch of the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e is set for January 19. Starting January 19, both Amazon and Flipkart will be holding their respective Republic Day sales and has already listed the smartwatches as exclusive launches during the sale period. Both the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 are available at the same price of Rs 12,999, so we can expect the upcoming GTR 2e and GTS 2e to retail for Rs 9,999. Amazfit already launched the GTS 2 mini at Rs 6,999.