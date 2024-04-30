Tele2 Latvia Announces EUR 900,000 Investment in New Customer Service App



Tele2 Latvia has announced its plan to invest EUR 900,000 in the development of its digital environment, aiming to create the latest generation mobile application to serve as the main digital point of contact with the company for customers. The new application will meet digital accessibility standards, which require simple content and usability, including for people with special needs, Tele2 Latvia said on Monday.

Customer-Centric Mobile Application

The telco highlighted that the number of user visits to its digital environment, including the homepage, self-service portal, and mobile app, has reached 1 million sessions. Consequently, it is essential to continue developing the digital environment to provide customers with easy access to necessary information and enable them to manage their services.

"Already, more than 70 percent of customers who use digital channels access the information they need directly through their mobile phones. For this reason, we will also pay special attention to the development of the mobile app this year. It will offer customers the convenience of managing their services, as well as contacting the company and purchasing a wide range of devices with interest-free payment," Tele2 Latvia said.

"At the same time, we are also developing artificial intelligence solutions that will allow customers to navigate the digital environment even more effectively, enabling them to receive the information they need faster and more accurately," the company added.

Regarding the mobile network, Tele2 has allocated around EUR 20 million for the development of its mobile network this year, particularly for network modernization and the deployment of 5G technology.

According to Tele2 Latvia's network modernization update yesterday, the telco is currently upgrading one 4G base station and installing one new 5G base station every day this year.