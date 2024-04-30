Tele2 Latvia Announces EUR 900,000 Investment in New Customer Service App

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Tele2 Latvia commits significant investments in developing its digital environment and expanding its mobile network infrastructure to improve customer experience.

Highlights

  • EUR 900,000 investment in creating a next-gen mobile app for enhanced customer engagement.
  • Allocating EUR 20 million for mobile network development, including 5G deployment.
  • Upgrading one 4G base station and installing one new 5G base station daily.

Follow Us

Tele2 Latvia Announces EUR 900,000 Investment in New Customer Service App
Tele2 Latvia has announced its plan to invest EUR 900,000 in the development of its digital environment, aiming to create the latest generation mobile application to serve as the main digital point of contact with the company for customers. The new application will meet digital accessibility standards, which require simple content and usability, including for people with special needs, Tele2 Latvia said on Monday.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Invests 100,000 Euros to Enhance Customer Service System




Customer-Centric Mobile Application

The telco highlighted that the number of user visits to its digital environment, including the homepage, self-service portal, and mobile app, has reached 1 million sessions. Consequently, it is essential to continue developing the digital environment to provide customers with easy access to necessary information and enable them to manage their services.

"Already, more than 70 percent of customers who use digital channels access the information they need directly through their mobile phones. For this reason, we will also pay special attention to the development of the mobile app this year. It will offer customers the convenience of managing their services, as well as contacting the company and purchasing a wide range of devices with interest-free payment," Tele2 Latvia said.

"At the same time, we are also developing artificial intelligence solutions that will allow customers to navigate the digital environment even more effectively, enabling them to receive the information they need faster and more accurately," the company added.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia to Invest EUR 21 Million Into CAPEX This Year

Regarding the mobile network, Tele2 has allocated around EUR 20 million for the development of its mobile network this year, particularly for network modernization and the deployment of 5G technology.

According to Tele2 Latvia's network modernization update yesterday, the telco is currently upgrading one 4G base station and installing one new 5G base station every day this year.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Wi-Fi 6E came before COVID ( 5+ years ago ). World moved on to Wi-Fi 7 last year. & Here…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Faraz :

Yes but funds are still not enough. They will Target few big cities in each circle complying minimum roll-out terms…

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

TheAndroidFreak :

They have bought 50Mhz of N78 everywhere.

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

Faraz :

They have more than 40 percent 2G customers. Unless their percent of 2G customer falls below 10, they can't afford…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments