ACT Fibernet Offering 20% Extra Data and 1000GB Free Data on Annual Plans

ACT Fibernet seems to be on a roll at the moment. Late in December, Atria Convergence Technologies aka ACT Fibernet started providing unlimited data with its broadband plans in select cities. Later on, it introduced extra months service on long-term plans across various cities. Besides the above-mentioned two offers, ACT Fibernet seems to have two more offers under its belt, although only for the residents in Delhi. In the capital city, ACT Fibernet is currently providing just three broadband plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1,049 and Rs 1,349, with speeds up to 300 Mbps. The Rs 1,349 broadband plan in Delhi is one of the cheapest plans from ACT Fibernet to ship with 300 Mbps speeds. On top of the affordable plans, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) is shipping the annual plans with 20% more data and up to 1000GB of free data for the subscription period. Continue reading about these offers in detail.

ACT Fibernet 1000GB Extra Offer Detailed

Starting with the Rs 799 or ACT Silver Promo broadband plan, it costs Rs 799 per month. If a customer chooses the plan for six months at Rs 4,794, ACT will waive off the installation charges alongside offering 1000GB of extra data for six months. The plan usually comes with 1000GB or 1TB FUP limit per month.

Moving onto the Rs 1,049 or ACT Platinum Promo plan, it comes with 2000GB or 2TB FUP limit per month. With six months package, ACT Fibernet removes the installation charges, 1000GB of extra data and Rs 100 cashback on Netflix subscription every month. The plan costs Rs 6,294 for six months.

Lastly, we have the Rs 1,349 or ACT Diamond plan that generally comes with 300 Mbps speeds and 3TB FUP limit. For this broadband plan, ACT Fibernet has two semi-annual packages. Under the first package, users will be required to pay six months charges of Rs 8,094, and in return, they will get one month of free service (total seven months), free Wi-Fi router, 1000GB of free data valid for six months and Rs 350 cashback on Netflix subscription via ACT Fibernet. Under the second package, the benefits remain the same however subscribers will not get free one month package.

ACT Fibernet 20% Extra Data Offer Detailed

With the annual or 12 months plans, ACT Fibernet is also providing 20% extra data every month alongside the standard 1000GB free data valid for the entire subscription period. For example, the Rs 799 ACT Diamond plan costs Rs 16,188 for one year, and it comes with 20% extra data (3.6TB per month), 1000GB extra data and Rs 350 cashback on Netflix subscription every month. The remaining two ACT Fibernet annual plans also come with the same 20% extra data every month.

Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes.