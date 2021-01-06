OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Arrive With 45W Wireless Charging

OnePlus’ upcoming high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is now tipped to come with 45W wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro was the Chinese company’s first smartphone with wireless charging support, but it supported only 30W charging speeds. With the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is taking things to the next level by adding 45W wireless charging support. Similar to the 30W wireless charger it launched alongside the 8 Pro last year, we may also see a 45W wireless charger from OnePlus. The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is currently available for purchase for Rs 3,999 in India. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones will have wireless charging support.

OnePlus 9 Pro to Support 45W Wireless Charging

A recent report highlighted the OnePlus 9 would have wireless charging functionality with up to 30W charging speeds. To differentiate the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the company is planning to add 45W wireless charging support on the latter. If this happens, the OnePlus 9 Pro be amongst the phones with fast wireless charging capabilities.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ and the Oppo Reno Ace launched last year featured 40W wireless charging support. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro also offered 30W wireless charging functionality, whereas the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 30 came with 27W wireless fast charging. The latest iPhones support up to 15W wireless charging and the upcoming Galaxy S21 series may have up to 9W wireless charging.

The fastest wireless charging phone right now is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra which can charge at 50W speeds. Going by this report, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be the second-fastest wireless charging phone, but again, nothing is official for now, so take this news with a pinch of salt. As we already know, both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will support 65W wired charging, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 8T.

As for other news, OnePlus is planning to unveil three phones under the OnePlus 9 series- the standard OnePlus 9, the premium OnePlus 9 Pro and the affordable OnePlus 9 Lite. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, while the OnePlus 9 Lite is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. The OnePlus 9 Lite might lack wireless charging and the wired charging speeds could also be on the lower side at 30W. For the unaware, the OnePlus 9 series will likely launch in March 2021, ahead of the usual OnePlus’ launch timeline of May or June. Other key features of the OnePlus 9 Pro include Quad HD+ display, up to 16GB of RAM, a bigger battery than the OnePlus 8 Pro and improved cameras.