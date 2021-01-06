Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC Leaks Online

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could be the most affordable smartphone in the Mi 11 series. Last week, Xiaomi made the Mi 11 official in China and it is the first phone in the world to ship with Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. There are also reports regarding the Mi 11 Pro and it also seems like a new mid-range smartphone aka the Mi 11 Lite will accompany it. The Mi 11 Lite is said to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. This information regarding the Mi 11 Lite comes from a Vietnamese YouTuber- The Pixel. The YouTuber says Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Lite after the Mi 11 Pro’s launch in February. Going by the specifications leaked, the Mi 11 Lite will have identical hardware to the Poco X3. Continue reading to know more about the Mi 11 Lite in detail.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Leaked: Everything You Should Know

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite is currently rumoured to be the cheapest model in the Mi 11 series. Right now, Xiaomi launched just one phone in the series and it is the flagship Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The YouTuber says the Mi 11 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset which we earlier saw on the Poco X3. The handset will likely have a triple camera system on the back featuring a primary 64MP lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The leaked renders of the Mi 11 Lite suggest the phone will have a punch-hole cutout to the left corner and that is expected to house a 16MP selfie snapper.

The presence of Snapdragon 732G is questionable as the chipset lacks 5G support. In China, Xiaomi is aiming to launch all phones with 5G support, so the Mi 11 Lite could not be for its homeland after all. A separate report also says the Mi 11 Lite will have a different processor in some regions, but nothing is confirmed for now.

Other specs of the Mi 11 Lite include 120Hz IPS LCD display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 6GB of RAM. It is also said the phone will come with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Lastly, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to retail for VND 75,00,000 (approx. Rs 23,500). The YouTuber also claimed the launch of Mi 11 Lite would likely happen in March 2021, after the Mi 11 Pro’s launch in February 2021. Xiaomi is rumoured to launch a premium version of Mi 11 aka the Mi 11 Pro next month with some upgraded specifications.