RIL’s Petition for Damaged Jio Properties Heard by HC, Notice of Motion Issued

The High Court (HC) of Punjab and Haryana has heard the petition filed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for action against all the parties involved in damaging Jio’s properties. Things haven’t been smooth for Jio in Punjab and Haryana lately because of the outrage against the new farm laws introduced by the centre. Protesters and different unions have taken it upon themselves to bring justice to the farmers; but in the process of doing so, somehow Jio came under the bus. People blame Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Mukesh Ambani for the new farm laws saying that they stand to benefit the most from it. But that’s not true, and the good thing for Jio is that the HC has heard its petition. As per a PTI report, the HC has also issued a notice of motion on the case for February 8, 2021.

Over 1,500 Jio Towers Damaged, Disruption in Services and More

Over the last few weeks, around 1,500 Reliance Jio towers were damaged by the miscreants in Punjab. This resulted in the disruption of telecom services in multiple parts of the state. Power supply to many towers have been cut off, and the cables were damaged as well.

In the petition filed, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Home Ministry chief secretary, and the Punjab Director General of Police (PDGP) are deemed respondents by Jio. The petition details that the miscreants have forced multiple Jio stores in the state to close by using ‘illegal force and intimidation’.

Adding to this, the petition highlights that several Jio customers have been forced and threatened to port their numbers to other networks. Many of the Jio employees have also had to face serious threats to their life and are being withheld from serving Jio customers in the state.

Reliance Jio or RIL Doesn’t Have any Interest in Farming Activities

The petition filed on January 4 said neither Jio nor the parent company stands to benefit anything from the new farm laws introduced by the government. RIL believes that all the propaganda against Jio has been instigated by its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

The company has clearly mentioned that it is not vested directly or indirectly in any kind farming or agricultural activities. Further, RIL doesn’t even have any plans of entering ‘contract’ or ‘corporate’ farming domain in the future.

Now the case is slated to have its first hearing on February 8, 2021. All the respondents will have to come out and answer for the acts of vandalism, which have resulted in losses and damaged properties for Jio.