RIL’s Petition for Damaged Jio Properties Heard by HC, Notice of Motion Issued

The High Court (HC) of Punjab and Haryana has heard the petition filed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for action against all the parties involved in damaging Jio’s properties

By January 6th, 2021 AT 12:55 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    ril-petition-jio-properties-heard-hc

    The High Court (HC) of Punjab and Haryana has heard the petition filed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for action against all the parties involved in damaging Jio’s properties. Things haven’t been smooth for Jio in Punjab and Haryana lately because of the outrage against the new farm laws introduced by the centre. Protesters and different unions have taken it upon themselves to bring justice to the farmers; but in the process of doing so, somehow Jio came under the bus. People blame Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Mukesh Ambani for the new farm laws saying that they stand to benefit the most from it. But that’s not true, and the good thing for Jio is that the HC has heard its petition. As per a PTI report, the HC has also issued a notice of motion on the case for February 8, 2021.

    Over 1,500 Jio Towers Damaged, Disruption in Services and More

    Over the last few weeks, around 1,500 Reliance Jio towers were damaged by the miscreants in Punjab. This resulted in the disruption of telecom services in multiple parts of the state. Power supply to many towers have been cut off, and the cables were damaged as well.

    In the petition filed, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Home Ministry chief secretary, and the Punjab Director General of Police (PDGP) are deemed respondents by Jio. The petition details that the miscreants have forced multiple Jio stores in the state to close by using ‘illegal force and intimidation’.

    Adding to this, the petition highlights that several Jio customers have been forced and threatened to port their numbers to other networks. Many of the Jio employees have also had to face serious threats to their life and are being withheld from serving Jio customers in the state.

    Reliance Jio or RIL Doesn’t Have any Interest in Farming Activities

    The petition filed on January 4 said neither Jio nor the parent company stands to benefit anything from the new farm laws introduced by the government. RIL believes that all the propaganda against Jio has been instigated by its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

    The company has clearly mentioned that it is not vested directly or indirectly in any kind farming or agricultural activities. Further, RIL doesn’t even have any plans of entering ‘contract’ or ‘corporate’ farming domain in the future.

    Now the case is slated to have its first hearing on February 8, 2021. All the respondents will have to come out and answer for the acts of vandalism, which have resulted in losses and damaged properties for Jio.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    RIL’s Petition for Damaged Jio Properties Heard by HC, Notice of Motion Issued

    The High Court (HC) of Punjab and Haryana has heard the petition filed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for action...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC Leaks Online

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could be the most affordable smartphone in the Mi 11 series. Last week, Xiaomi made the...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Arrive With 45W Wireless Charging

    OnePlus’ upcoming high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is now tipped to come with 45W wireless charging. The OnePlus 8...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10i With Snapdragon 750G SoC and 108MP Sensor Launched in India

    module-4-img

    4G Spectrum Auction Process Started Formally by DoT, Jio to Be the Main Buyer

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi to Provide Free Service to Users With Bricked Mi A3

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 Broadband Plans Availability Extended by 90 Days