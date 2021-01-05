4G Spectrum Auction Process Started Formally by DoT, Jio to Be the Main Buyer

DoT has formally started the process for the 4G spectrum auctions scheduled to take place in March 2021

By January 5th, 2021 AT 11:28 AM
  • 4G in India
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 0 Comment

    4g-spectrum-auction-process-jio

    The 4G spectrum auction will take place in March 2021 in India. It has been delayed a long time, but the formal process for the auction has been kicked off by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). DoT has started issuing notice inviting applications (NIA) to the operators. The NIA comprises of all the license conditions and rules regarding the auction. In the upcoming 4G spectrum sale, Jio will largely look to purchase maximum airwaves amongst all the operators. At the same time, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are likely to have more of a laid-back approach — more details on the story ahead.

    4G Spectrum Auction Might Result in Rs 3.92 Lakh Crore Going into the Pockets of Government

    It is worthy to note that the upcoming 4G airwaves auction will include the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have spectrum backups in multiple circles which they can rely on if they don’t want to spend too much money.

    As per a report from ET Telecom, Jio is expected to show maximum participation in the auctions. This is because the airwaves it currently has along with the ones it shares with Reliance Communications in the 800 MHz bands are going to expire in about 12 to 14 telecom circles of the country starting July this year.

    Without these airwaves, the services of Jio will be impacted heavily. Thus the telecom operator will be looking to purchase airwaves more actively in the upcoming 4G spectrum auctions to continue providing seamless mobile services to its 400 million large customer base. Jio is aiming to reach 500 million subscriber mark as early as possible, and for that, the telco will need the new airwaves.

    The spectrum auctions are assumed to help government pocket up to Rs 3.92 lakh crore from the telecom operators. The analysts expect Jio alone to spend between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore in the auctions for purchasing new airwaves. At the same time, Vi and Airtel won’t be too keen on spending a large sum of money for airwaves at present.

    Furthermore, the analysts believe that chances for a bidding war are less likely to happen. This is because of the Rs 7 lakh crore debt the sector is in and also because there is a large quantity of spectrum on sale. Thus Vi and Airtel might not risk bidding too much for the airwaves since they already have a solid backup.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    4G Spectrum Auction Process Started Formally by DoT, Jio to Be the Main Buyer

    The 4G spectrum auction will take place in March 2021 in India. It has been delayed a long time, but...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi to Provide Free Service to Users With Bricked Mi A3

    Xiaomi Mi A3 users whose device got bricked while upgrading to Android 11 can get it repaired at over 2,000...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 Broadband Plans Availability Extended by 90 Days

    BSNL has extended the availability of its affordable Bharat Fiber plans for another 90 days. As per the latest information,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Debut on January 14

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Offers 70GB Data per Month Almost On-par With Jio

    module-4-img

    FAU-G New Trailer Shows What to Expect from First Episode, Game Release Set for January 26

    module-4-img

    Broadband Network Disconnection Solutions You Can Check Out