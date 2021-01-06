Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Camera and Display Information Leaked

Samsung is going to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S21 series later this month. Like always, leaks about the specs of the devices have surfaced online. One of the most anticipated devices of the series is the Galaxy S21 Ultra. For the unaware, the South Korean tech giant is expected to release three devices in the series namely Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now information related to the specs of Galaxy S21 Ultra has surfaced online. Keep reading ahead to find out about the camera and display specs of the device going to launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might don a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor of the camera is expected to be a 108MP (HM2 or HM3) lens, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and another 10MP telephoto snapper.

For clicking selfies and video calling, the smartphone is expected to come with a 40MP sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture. The two telephoto lenses in the device are expected to provide users with 3x and 10x optical zoom feature.

There might also be an LED flash in the camera setup along with a laser autofocus unit in the device. The camera sensors of the smartphone are expected to come with OIS support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Display Specifications (Expected)

Last year, Samsung introduced 120Hz refresh rate on its Galaxy S20 series. However, it was only limited to a full-HD display. At the same time, devices with WQHD+ display only supported up to 60Hz refresh rate.

But now, as per a report from Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series might feature devices with support for 120Hz refresh rate on WQHD+ displays. According to the report, Galaxy S21 Ultra might be the only device to get the support of this feature/specification.

If this is true, then Galaxy fans won’t have to choose between higher display or higher refresh rate from the future. They can get both of it in the same device. The device is further rumoured to be able to achieve the highest brightness of 1600nits. The screen size of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be 6.8-inch.

Other specs of the device leaked online suggest that it might get the support of S-Pen Stylus. That would make Galaxy S21 Ultra the first device in the ’S’ series smartphones to come with support for S-Pen.

The launch of the new series is slated on January 14, 2021. More information about the devices will be revealed that day.