Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India

Xiaomi is now pushing the MIUI 12 update to Redmi Note 5 Pro users in India. The three-year-old smartphone is getting the MIUI V12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM update that weighs around 700MB in size. However, the size of the update differs on the version your Redmi Note 5 Pro is currently. The Note 5 Pro was launched with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. Later on, it picked up MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo followed by MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. We are not expecting the MIUI 12 update to be based on Android 10 since the handset already picked up two major Android updates. The MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 5 Pro could be based on Android 9 Pie itself. We don’t have the exact information regarding the Android version at the moment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 12 Update: What’s New?

As we already know, Xiaomi updates its smartphone to at least three-four MIUI versions and it continues with the Redmi Note 5 Pro. As mentioned, the Note 5 Pro was launched back in February 2018 with MIUI 9, followed by MIUI 10 in 2019, and MIUI 11 in 2020. And now, it is getting the MIUI 12 update. Xiaomi may also release the MIUI 12.5 and MIUI 13 updates to Note 5 Pro as well in the coming months.

The MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 5 Pro adds all the new features like revamped design, app drawer, universal casting, new animations, etc. MIUI 12 for India was announced in August 2020 and a lot of Xiaomi smartphones already picked up the update. The arrival of MIUI 12 update on Redmi Note 5 Pro was posted by users on Twitter.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India as Redmi Note 5, and it is also getting the same MIUI 12 update in China. Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 is also said to be getting the same MIUI 12 update in India.

Other Xiaomi phones which recently picked up MIUI 12 update in India are Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. In the coming months, these phones will also pick up the MIUI 12.5 update, but the India timeline is yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. Do you own a Redmi Note 5 Pro? If yes, let us know in the comments below whether you have received the MIUI 12 update.