OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Based on Android 11 Now Available for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is getting the first OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update based on Android 11. Yesterday, we reported OnePlus’ plans of releasing the much-awaited Android 11 beta update to the OnePlus Nord this week. Sticking to its promise, it released the Open Beta 1 to the mid-range OnePlus Nord powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. The update brings revamped design to the Nord which the company introduced with OxygenOS 11. The company has also added Ambient Display feature along with all the features introduced with the OxygenOS 11. Since it is a beta release, OnePlus says the software will be less stable compared to the MP version (stable releases). Continue reading to know more about the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord.

OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord: What’s New?

OnePlus has released a detailed changelog of the Open Beta 1. For starters, the Open Beta 1 brings Android 11 version along with new visual user interface that’s similar to Samsung’s OneUI. The first open beta build also optimises the stability of some third-party applications and improves user experience.

With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus finally brought the Ambient Display feature, and the same has been added to OnePlus Nord. The Open Beta 1 update adds insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Set it: Settings>Customisation>Clock Style). The update also included Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. OnePlus also added ten new clock styles.

Users can now activate Dark Mode right from the quick settings menu. Dark Mode now supports automatically turn on the feature with time range customisation. The OnePlus Shelf has also been upgraded with clearer interface, added weather widget and also made the animation effect smarter. Lastly, the OnePlus Gallery app has gained some new features like story function support, automatically form weekly videos with photos and videos in storage.

OnePlus says the update is only for Nord and the users should make sure their phone has at least 30% of charge and minimum of 3GB of available storage.

OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord: How to Install

The OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord can be installed via Local OTA update method and it will not erase any user data. Firstly, users will have to download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. After downloading the package, head over to Settings>System>System Updates>Click top-right icon>Local upgrade>Click on the corresponding installation package>upgrade>System upgrade completed to 100%. After the upgrade, restart your smartphone.