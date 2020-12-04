Samsung Announces One UI 3, Also Details Android 11 Roadmap for Existing Phones

South Korean electronics company Samsung today announced One UI 3, the latest upgrade to Samsung’s interface based on Android. One UI 3 will reach select Galaxy devices with a new design, enhanced features and deep customisation and it will be based on the latest Android 11. Samsung says the One UI 3 will be available today on Galaxy S20 series of phones which includes the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra in Korea, the US and the most markets in Europe. Samsung did not reveal the One UI 3 update rollout date for the S20 series in India. Furthermore, it added the One UI 3 would be rolled out to Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Note 10, Fold and S10 series in the coming weeks. The update will be available on Galaxy A devices in the first half of 2021.

One UI 3 Announced: Features to Watch Out For

The major change which One UI 3 brings to is the design. Samsung says the One UI 3 features a new, refreshed design for an improved experience. The company further added the design upgrades in One UI 3 bring even more simplicity and elegance to the already better One UI experience. Samsung visually enhanced the day-to-day locations which users visit the most such as lock screen, home screen, notifications panel and quick panel to highlight the important information. It packs new visual changes such as the Dim/Blur effect for notifications and widgets.

One UI 3 also adds new motion effects, animations and natural haptic feedback to make everything feel a lot smoother than earlier. The company also redesigned the lockscreen widgets and they now help you control the music, and see important information like calendar events and routines without unlocking the device. To offer deeper customisation, the widgets on Home Screen now supports transparency adjustment and the Always-on clock colour on the lock screen can be changed too.

Samsung has also improved the default camera app with One UI 3. It now features an enhanced AI-based zoom on photos along with improved autofocus which helps in capturing an overall better image. Additionally, the organisation categories in the Gallery now help the users quickly find photos.

The Quick Panel now has swipe gestures which allow the users to turn on Dark Mode or Mobile Hotspot with a simple swipe. Lastly, Samsung says the One UI 3 is built with the users in mind; The new digital wellbeing applications help you in identifying and improving the daily habits. You can quickly see usage information that shows the weekly changes in screen time or you can also check the usage while driving to help you make informed decisions. Samsung also stated that One UI would receive more features alongside the new flagship launches in early 2021.