Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC to Launch in India on January 18

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will make its debut in India on January 18, as confirmed by the Chinese company on its social media handles. The Reno 5 Pro 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and it will be amongst the first few phones to feature Dimensity range of 5G chips. The Reno 5 Pro 5G will be the company’s first 5G phone under Oppo Reno series and it will replace the Reno 4 Pro that came with Snapdragon 720G chipset. Oppo is talking a lot about the camera features, primarily the video recording capabilities of the Reno 5 Pro 5G. Other key features of the Reno 5 Pro 5G include 3D borderless sense design, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging and quad-camera setup on the back.
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch: What to Expect
To recall, the Reno 5 Pro 5G made its debut in China last month. The Reno 5 Pro 5G is the second smartphone in Reno 5 series, including the standard Reno 5 and the premium Reno 5 Pro+. The landing page created on Oppo India’s website has no references to the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro+ launch. So it seems like only the Reno 5 Pro is launching this month. Even with the Reno 4 series, Oppo launched the Reno 4 Pro first. And the specifications of Reno 5 Pro will be very much identical to the one that’s already launched in China.
The phone flaunts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. There’s a punch-hole cutout on the top-left side of the display and Oppo has added 90Hz refresh rate to the screen. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The Reno 5 Pro 5G rocks a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. Oppo says the phone will offer AI Highlight Video feature along with Ultra Night Video and Live HDR. To the front, there’s a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone features a 4350mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. The Reno 5 Pro 5G comes in Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.
As for the expected pricing, the Reno 5 Pro 5G might launch in only one variant in India with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since this is the first phone to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, we are unsure about the pricing. However, the phone costs CNY 3,399 (approx. Rs 38,500) for the 8GB+128GB model in China, so a price tag of Rs 39,999 or anything above is also possible.
