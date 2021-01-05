Jio, Airtel and Vi Rs 399 Prepaid Plans Compared

Competition for providing the best-prepaid plans at the lowest cost possible is at an all-time high between the Indian telecom operators. While most of the prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel fall on the more expensive end when compared with Jio; there are prepaid plans which come for the same cost and almost provide similar benefits. One such plan is the Rs 399 offering. Jio, Airtel, and Vi all offer users a prepaid plan for Rs 399. Today, we are comparing this offering from the telcos and measure which one provides users with the most value.

Jio Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan from Jio offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMS/day, and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. The validity of this plan is 56 days only.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan from Airtel also offers 1.5GB daily data to the users with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Free online courses with Shaw Academy for 1 year, free Hellotunes, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transaction. This plan also has the same validity of 56 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan from Vi also has the same validity of 56 days as the other two plans above. Users get 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with the plan. There is also an OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV included. In an exclusive offer, Vi is offering users recharging this plan with the mobile app bonus 5GB data for 28 days.

This plan from Vi also gets the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. For the unaware, ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer allows users to carry forward all the unused data from the week to the weekend resulting in better gaming and streaming experience.

Which One is the Best?

Few things which are common amongst these plans are their pricing, daily fair usage policy (FUP) data, voice calling, validity period, and SMS benefits. Each of the operators is offering users with unique additional OTT benefits.

But the best amongst these three when it comes to the Rs 399 plan is the offering from Vodafone Idea (Vi). This is because of the bonus data Vi offers to the users when they recharge this plan from the mobile app of the company and the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer, which no other telco is providing to its users.