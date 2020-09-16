BSNL Hikes Bharat Fiber Installation Charges Across India

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday hiked the installation charges for landline and broadband connections under Bharat Fiber category. According to a circular issued by the operator to the Heads of BSNL Telecom Circles, the hike in installation charges would be applicable to new Bharat Fiber voice and broadband connections across India. Further, it was said that the users opting for a new Bharat Fiber voice and broadband combo plans are also required to pay the revised installation charges. BSNL in its circular said that the “instructions shall be effective with immediate effect in all the circles.”

    BSNL Hikes Installation Charges for New Bharat Fiber Broadband, Voice and Combo Connections

    The revised installation charges for the users opting for the new Bharat Fiber broadband connection are said to be Rs 500 as compared to previous charges of Rs 250.

    The users opting for the new Bharat Fiber voice connection are also required to pay Rs 500 as installation charges as compared to previous charges of Rs 250. Similarly, the operator said that the users opting for the combo plan with voice and broadband services are also required to pay installation charges of Rs 500 as compared to previous charges of Rs 250.

    However, BSNL highlighted that the users opting for Bharat Fiber broadband service over the existing voice service can continue to pay existing charges of Rs 250 as installation charges.

    BSNL Bharat Fiber Users with Annual Payment Option Not Required to Pay Installation Charges

    Crucially, the operator also highlighted that it will continue to waive off installation charges for new Bharat Fiber voice, broadband and combo plan users opting for annual and “higher payment” plans.

    “No separate installation charge for the ONT installation shall be levied over & above the service level installation charges as mentioned above per connection under Bharat Fiber category,” the operator said in the circular.

    It has to be noted that as of press time on Wednesday, BSNL national and regional portals continue to highlight the previous installation charges for Bharat Fiber services.

