Infinix Note 7 With Helio G70 SoC and 5000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 11,499

Infinix Mobiles today launched a new smartphone, the Infinix Note 7, in India. The Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs 11,499 and it comes with some decent specifications on board. Key specifications of the Note 7 include 6.95-inch HD+ display, 48MP AI quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and a 5000mAh battery backs the device. The Infinix Note 7 takes on the likes of Nokia 5.3, Realme Narzo 10 and the Redmi Note 9. The phone comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Redmi Note 9 is a better phone than the Infinix Note 7 in the given price range.

Infinix Note 7: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 7 flaunts a 6.95-inch HD+ display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and a punch-hole is present on the top left of the screen. Infinix says the Note 7 comes with Gen Cut Texture design. Under the hood, the Infinix Note 7 has the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens that works with a couple of 2MP sensors and AI lens. The rear camera offers features like slow-motion video recording, stabilisation, custom bokeh and document mode. A 16MP selfie snapper is present on the front.

Infinix has added a 5000mAh battery to the Note 7 along with 18W fast charging support. A fingerprint scanner is present on the right side and the phone weighs 207 grams. It runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.1.

Infinix Note 7: Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Note 7 has been launched in three colour options- Forest Green, Bolivia Blue and Aether Black. The company has decided to launch the device via Flipkart in only one variant and that too with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 11,499. The first sale of the device will take place on September 22 at 12 PM.