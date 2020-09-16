India Gains Four Spots on Fixed Broadband Index, Drops Two Spots on Mobile Rankings

India climbed four spots on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband while the country dropped two spots in the mobile segment for the month of August. Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform on Tuesday released its Speedtest Global Index for the month of August. The company said that India took the 71 spot on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband while the country dropped to 128 spot on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile. Ookla said that the Speedtest Global Index “compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis.” The company said that the data for Speedtest Global Index “comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.”

India Gains Four Spots on Speedtest Global Index for Fixed Broadband

Ookla highlighted that India recorded an average download speed of 43.04 Mbps in August while the average upload speed is said to have touched 36.77 Mbps on fixed broadband. In July, India is said to have recorded an average fixed broadband download speed of 40.45 Mbps and an average upload speed of 35.04 Mbps.

Singapore continues its position at the top of the charts on the fixed broadband index with the country recording an average download and upload speeds of 218.07 Mbps and 223.37 Mbps respectively.

Hong Kong, Romania, Thailand and Switzerland rounded off the top five spots on the Speedtest Global Index for the fixed broadband segment in August. The Speedtest Global Index for the fixed broadband segment covers 174 countries across the globe. Ookla highlights that the global average download and upload speed on fixed broadband in the month of August hit 84.33 Mbps and 44.10 Mbps respectively.

India Continues its Drop in the Mobile Index

The company highlighted that India recorded an average download speed of 12.10 Mbps and an average upload speed of 4.21 Mbps on mobile in the month of August. In July, the country is said to have recorded an average mobile download and upload speeds of 12.08 Mbps and 4.21 Mbps respectively.

South Korea took the top spot on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in the month of August with the country recording an average download of 113.01 Mbps. Further, it was said that South Korea registered an average upload speed of 17.75 Mbps.

China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia completed the top five spots on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in the month of August. Ookla highlights that the global average download speed for mobile touched 34.82 Mbps in August while the upload speeds hit 10.99 Mbps.

The Speedtest Global Index for mobile covers 139 countries across the globe with Libya, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Uganda, Iraq, Bangladesh, Sudan, Somalia, Venezuela, Palestine and Afghanistan registering lower download speeds than India.