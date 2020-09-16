Vi R217 4G MiFi Hotspot Device With Up to 15 Devices Connection Support Now Available at Rs 3,199

    The demand for 4G hotspot devices grew in India in recent times as a lot of users are working from home. Having a 4G hotspot device will allow the users to work seamlessly and it avoids the hassle to turn on Wi-Fi Hotspot feature on the smartphone. Reliance Jio has a lot of 4G Hotspot devices aka JioFi devices, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are providing only one option to the users. Airtel’s hotspot device is called as Airtel 4G Hotspot, whereas Vodafone Idea’s new device is called ‘Vi 4G MiFi Device.’ Vi has introduced a revised 4G MiFi Device after becoming a single brand earlier this month. The Vi R217 4G MiFi Device is available for purchase on the company’s website for Rs 3,199.

    Vi R217 4G MiFi: Features and Technical Specifications

    Similar to other hotspot devices available in the market, the 4G MiFi device also allows users to connect up to 15 devices. The MiFi device is capable of delivering data speeds up to 150 Mbps. Users with a 3G device and Wi-Fi feature can connect to the MiFi device from Vi to enjoy 4G speeds. Vodafone Idea promises a seven-hour battery life and the device can also take microSD cards up to 32GB.

    As for technical specifications, Vi says the device is capable of delivering downlink or download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and uplink speeds of 50 Mbps. However, do make a note that the speeds will entirely depend on the 4G signal strength in your area. The Vi R217 4G MiFi has LTE bands of 800/900/1800/2100/2500Mhz, GSM bands of 900/1800 Mhz and UMTS bands of 900/1800/2100Mhz.

    Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and 2X2 MIMO. Sadly, the device lacks WiFiac support which is expected in this price range. It has a 1800mAh battery and weighs 78 grams.

    The MiFi device supports WPS Authentication in addition to regular WiFi password-based authentication. And the company has a hotspot monitoring app for both mobile phones and tablets.

    Vi R217 4G MiFi: Pricing in India

    Vodafone Idea or Vi has priced the 4G MiFi device at Rs 3,199. The device is surely priced on the higher side as there are JioFi devices available at a lower price of Rs 1,999 and even some are available at Rs 999 in India. Airtel’s 4G Hotspot device can also be purchased at less than Rs 2,000 in India. Do make a note that this hotspot device from Vi is not a new one and it is only one being rebranded to match the company’s single brand identity.

