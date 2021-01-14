Reliance Jio Removes Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594 JioPhone Plans

Reliance Jio has removed the redundant JioPhone plans. The removal of non-Jio voice calling charges resulted in four JioPhone plans becoming redundant. The four plans in question are Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594. The Rs 153 JioPhone plan overlapped with the Rs 155 plan because it offered better data benefit than the latter. The Rs 99, Rs 297 and Rs 594 JioPhone plans did not offer non-Jio minutes like the JioPhone All-in-One plans, so the telco had to remove them now. The four JioPhone plans available right now are Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185; These four-packs are part of JioPhone All-in-One plans, as we have reported recently. Continue reading to know more about the changes made to JioPhone plans.

JioPhone Tariff Plan Portfolio 2021: What’s New?

As noted, the Mukesh Ambani-led telco has removed four JioPhone plans. The Rs 99, Rs 297 and Rs 594 JioPhone plans offered 0.5GB data per day for 28, 84 and 168 days respectively. All three plans shipped with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio calling minutes. So the JioPhone users who recharged with these plans had to recharge FUP plans which used to start at Rs 10. These three plans were listed under ‘Others’ section on Jio’s website and mobile app (MyJio).

Then there’s the Rs 153 JioPhone plan that used to offer 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, no non-Jio minutes and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. The removal of interconnect usage charges means all these plans started to offer unlimited on-net and off-net voice calling benefit.

The JioPhone plans which are on offer right now are Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185. The Rs 75 plan offers 0.1GB of 4G data per day, Rs 125 pack ships with 0.5GB data per day, the Rs 155 plan comes with 1GB data per day, and lastly, the Rs 185 plan offers 2GB data per day. These plans also offer unlimited voice calling to any network without any FUP limit and the validity of the four plans is 28 days.

As you can see, the Rs 155 JioPhone plan available right now is offering 1GB data per day, whereas the Rs 153 plan that was removed used to offer 1.5GB daily data without the non-Jio minutes. So it makes complete sense for Reliance Jio to remove these overlapping plans. The base JioPhone plan now costs Rs 75 per month. A year ago, the JioPhone users had the option of Rs 49, but the base plan’s price has been hiked to Rs 75 in December 2019.