HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G Officially Launched With 90Hz Screen and Snapdragon 690 SoC

Taiwanese smartphone maker, HTC, has unveiled a mid-range 5G smartphone. Dubbed as the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G, the handset comes powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset that also offers 5G capabilities. HTC has been struggling for a while now, especially after its deal with Google, we barely saw the company launching smartphones. The new mid-range Desire 21 Pro 5G launched in Taiwan offers decent specifications. Key specifications of the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G include 90Hz screen, 5000mAh battery and a 48MP quad-camera setup. HTC did not reveal the launch of Desire 21 Pro 5G outside of Taiwan.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The Desire 21 Pro 5G rocks a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Following the current trend in the smartphone world, HTC has added 90Hz refresh rate to the Desire 21 Pro 5G. At the heart of the phone, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion. The phone measures 167.1×78.1×9.4mm and weighs 205 grams.

The phone runs Android 10 out of the box. Talking about the cameras, HTC confirmed the Desire 21 Pro 5G sports a quad-camera setup on the back; A 48MP primary sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera app offers features like AI smart scene recognition, Auto HDR, featured dynamic photos, instant portrait mode, time-lapse photography, slow-motion video recording, beauty video, beauty mode and 4K video recording. To the front of the phone, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Desire 21 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. HTC has included Ambient light sensor, Approach sensor, Gyroscope, Dynamic gravity sensor, Compass, SAR and side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Desire 21 Pro 5G. Lastly, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 4.0+ (up to 18W).

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G: Pricing and Availability

As noted, HTC is yet to confirm the availability of the Desire 21 Pro 5G outside Taiwan. As for the pricing in its home country, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G will retail for 11,990 TWD (approx. Rs 31,800). HTC India is yet to confirm the launch of its latest phone in India. Going by the specifications, the Desire 21 Pro 5G could retail for around Rs 30,000 in India whenever it launches.