BSNL Postpaid Mobile Phone Data Plans: Rs 150 Starting Price and Up to 70GB Data Benefit

BSNL is now offering two standalone data plans to its postpaid subscribers. Alongside revising the postpaid plans last month, BSNL also introduced a couple of data plans which start at Rs 150. The telco currently has just two data plans for the postpaid users priced at Rs 150 and Rs 250, and they offer up to 70GB of data benefit. In contrast, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are also providing similar data plans to postpaid customers, but they are offering up to just 50GB of data benefit. The Rs 250 postpaid mobile phone data plan from BSNL comes with 70GB of data on top of existing postpaid plan’s data benefit. These postpaid data plans come in handy for the users who actively consume data on their mobile phone connection.

BSNL Postpaid Mobile Phone Data Plans Detailed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) postpaid mobile phone data plans are priced at Rs 150 and Rs 250. The Rs 150 plan offers 40GB of data, whereas the Rs 250 plan comes with 70GB of data benefit. These plans can be activated on top of the existing postpaid plan. If we compare the BSNL postpaid data plans with those of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the government-led PSU is miles ahead.

Vi’s postpaid data packs are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 with data benefit of 20GB and 50GB respectively. Similarly, Airtel’s Rs 100 postpaid data pack offers 15GB of data followed by the Rs 200 pack with 35GB data benefit. Airtel and Vi are also allowing users to recharge these data plans on top of the existing regular postpaid plan.

BSNL Postpaid Plans: What Are They Offering Now?

After the revision last month, BSNL is now offering six postpaid plans across all the circles, starting at just Rs 199 and going all the way up to Rs 1,525. The Rs 199 postpaid plan from BSNL comes with unlimited on-net voice calling, 300 off-net minutes, 25GB of data per month with rollover up to 75GB and 100 SMSes per month. It takes on the Rs 199 Jio Postpaid plan.

Next up, we have Rs 399, Rs 525 and Rs 798 postpaid plans offering 70GB, 85GB and 50GB data benefit respectively. The Rs 525 plan also offers one family add-on connection with the unlimited calling facility, whereas the Rs 798 plan offers two family add-on connections with calling and data benefits. All the BSNL postpaid plans now offer three times data rollover facility; For example, the Rs 399 plan with 70GB monthly data offers up to 210GB of data rollover facility.