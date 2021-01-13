Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Helio G90T SoC and Dual Selfie Cameras Launched at Rs 16,999

Tecno Mobiles has launched a new mid-range smartphone called Tecno Camon 16 Premier in India. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back and the phone also has a 4500mAh battery underneath. Priced at Rs 16,999, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier takes on the Poco X3, Realme 7 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It is good to see Tecno launching phones with decent MediaTek chipsets. We have earlier seen the Helio G90T on other phones like Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme 6i. Another USP of the Camon 16 Premier is the 48MP dual front-facing camera setup.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier: Specifications and Features

The Camon 16 Premier flaunts a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Since the phone rocks a dual selfie camera setup, there’s a large punch-hole cutout that’s similar to the Poco X2. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Tecno has also added a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

Talking about the cameras, the Camon 16 Premier rocks a quad-camera setup on the rear. There’s a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary shooter, coupled with 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a couple of 2MP sensors. As noted, the USP of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier is the dual selfie camera setup; There’s a 48MP primary sensor on the front and an 8MP secondary sensor. It is one of the few phones in the market right now to pack a 48MP shooter for selfies. Tecno did not reveal the sensor used on the front, but we are expecting it to be Samsung ISOCELL GM1 or GM2.

Lastly, the device runs Android 10 out of the box and comes backed by a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier: Pricing and Availability

Tecno has launched the Camon 16 Premier in only one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 16,999. Notably, the phone also comes in a single Glacier Silver colour choice. Tecno confirmed the device could be purchased via Flipkart and across all major retail stores in the country.