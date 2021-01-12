BSNL 4G Services Started in Two Cities of Chattisgarh

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started providing 4G network coverage in two cities of Chattisgarh. According to a tweet from BSNL_Chattisgarh’s Twitter handle, Bilaspur and Korba, two notable cities of the state have started getting 4G services from BSNL. The tweet mentions that other places will get the 4G network soon as well. This is a good sign for BSNL users living in Bilaspur and Korba cities of Chattisgarh since now they will be able to access faster downloading speeds from the network of the state-run telco — more details on the story ahead.

BSNL 4G to Arrive Soon for Other Cities and States

BSNL is soon going to extend 4G services in other cities of Chattisgarh and other states of India as well. A thing worth noting here is that the state-run telco will be using indigenous equipment and technology to set up and expand its 4G network in India.

As per a Hindu Businessline report, this move is said to help Indian telecom technology and infrastructure companies gain a windfall of about Rs 50,000 crore. Further, it would place India a position to export not only 4G, but also 5G technologies.

Major Indian technology companies such as Tech Mahindra, Tata Telecom Services (TCS), Sterlite Technologies, ITI Ltd, Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, and Paramount Communications would be able to provide 4G solutions and expand their portfolio of services. These companies will also offer completely indigenous telecom solutions and equipment.

Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA), India’s oldest telecom body, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that BSNL procuring 4G equipment and solutions domestically would lay a foundation for the country to develop homegrown 5G as well.

Ravi Sharma, Chairman of TEMA, said that any further delay of 4G for BSNL would not go down well for the operator. He said that BSNL should be allowed to procure 4G right away and expand as fast as possible.

The start of 4G services in two small cities of the country is a promising move from BSNL. To attract more users and at the same time retain its subscribers, the telco has rolled out a Republic Day offer.

For a limited time until January 31, 2021, the PV 1999 from BSNL which has a validity of 365 days will come with an additional validity of 21 days and offer users 3GB daily data along with 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and a free subscription of Eros Now.