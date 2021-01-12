Vivo Y12s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched for Rs 9,990 in India, Check Specifications

Vivo has just launched a new device for the Indian market. Last month we reported about Vivo Y12s getting BIS certification, but finally, the device has launched in India. The smartphone has launched with a 5,000mAh battery and dual-camera setup in the rear. The Vivo Y12s will come in a single variant only and is set to compete with entry-level devices such as Realme Narzo 10, Redmi 9 Prime and Samsung Galaxy M11. This device is a small upgrade over the Vivo Y12 which launched in India last year. Read ahead to find out about the detailed specifications of Vivo Y12s.

Vivo Y12s Specifications

Vivo Y12s has launched with a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display and will run on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of internal storage which is expandable with the help of a microSD card.

As mentioned above, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the device with a primary sensor of 13MP paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. There is a front camera housing an 8MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options of the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, FM radio, and micro USB port. There are multiple sensors on board as well, which include a magnetometer, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. For additional security, there is also a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device.

The Vivo Y12s will ship with a 5,000mAh battery which will get the support of standard 10W charging. It weighs 191 grams and measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm.

Vivo Y12s Price

The Vivo Y12s has been launched in India with a single RAM and internal storage option only. Users can purchase the Vivo Y12s with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable) for Rs 9,990 only. The device has launched in two different colour variants, namely Glacier Blue and Phantom Black. It will be available to purchase from Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq and multiple other online platforms and partner retail stores in the country.

Realme Narzo 10 which is priced Rs 11,000, Redmi 9 Prime priced Rs 9,999, and Samsung Galaxy M11 priced Rs 9,999 for its base variant are all going to face tough competition from the Vivo Y12s which is in the exact same price range and offers an excellent deal to the users.