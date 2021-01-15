Vaio E15 and SE14 Laptops Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 66,900

Vaio has just launched two new laptops for the Indian market namely Vaio E15 and SE14 and its prices start at Rs 66,900

By January 15th, 2021 AT 3:25 PM
  • Laptops
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    vaio-e15-and-se14-laptops-launched-in-india

    Vaio has just launched two new laptops for the Indian market, namely Vaio E15 and SE14. Both the laptops come with pre-installed Windows 10 along with support for Dolby Audio and Smart Amplifier. Further, both Vaio E15 and SE14 have full-HD IPS displays and come bundled with Microsoft Office 365. With these two laptops, the Japanese laptop maker has re-entered the Indian market under a license-agreement with Nexstgo, a Hong-Kong based company which apparently sells Avita notebooks as well. More details about the specifications and price of the laptops ahead.

    Vaio E15 Specifications

    The Vaio E15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display pre-loaded with Windows 10 and powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor coupled with Radeon RX Vega 10 or Radeon RX Vega 8. The laptop has DDR4 RAM along with 512GB of internal SSD storage. In the connectivity department, the laptop has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro-HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 charging support. The Vaio E15 weighs 1.77 kgs and measures 358.7×239.2×19.9mm.

    Vaio SE14 Specifications

    The Vaio SE14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD-IPS display with anti-glare coating on top and pre-loaded with Windows 10. The laptop is powered by the Intel i5 core processor coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB internal SSD storage. There are four speakers on the laptop where two of them are on top, and two of them are at the bottom.

    There are two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 port, and an HDMI port for external connectivity along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The battery of the laptop is said to run up to 13 hours on one single charge and also supports quick charging (charges 70% in under one hour). Further, the laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor and comes with support for ‘Windows Hello’ to facilitate biometric authentication.

    The Vaio SE14 comes with an Ergo Lift hinge which helps it in offering an ideal angle for typing. It is very slim and looks quite stylish.

    Vaio E15 and SE 4 Price

    Vaio E15 has launched for a starting price of Rs 66,900 in India. It is available in two colour options, namely Tin Silver and Ink Black. On the other hand, the Vaio SE14 has a much higher starting price of Rs 84,690 and is available in two colours as well: Dark Gray and Red Cooper. Both the laptops will go on sale exclusively from Flipkart and are currently in the pre-order phase.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vaio E15 and SE14 Laptops Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 66,900

    Vaio has just launched two new laptops for the Indian market, namely Vaio E15 and SE14. Both the laptops come...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro With In-Canal Fit and ANC Launched in India, Check Price

    Samsung yesterday unveiled multiple new products, including the S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro. Now, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Plan Offers 4×4 Wi-Fi Router, Unlimited Data and More

    Bharti Airtel’s broadband arm, Airtel Xstream Fiber on Friday officially announced its 1 Gbps plan offering for the users. This...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48MP Quad-Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery Launched

    module-4-img

    Add Zero Before Making Outgoing Landline Calls from January 15, 2021

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Removes Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594 JioPhone Plans

    module-4-img

    HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G Officially Launched With 90Hz Screen and Snapdragon 690 SoC