One Airtel Plans 2021: Prices, OTT Subscriptions and Every Benefit Detailed

Bharti Airtel offers telecom, broadband and DTH services in the country. A few months ago, Bharti Airtel introduced ‘One Airtel‘ range of plans that bundled its three services into a single package. The One Airtel plans start at Rs 899 and the company is offering a premium plan of Rs 1,999. As the price goes upwards, the bundled services increase. For example, the Rs 899 plan provides postpaid and DTH services, whereas the Rs 1,999 plan comes with postpaid, DTH and broadband services. Bharti Airtel is currently offering the One Airtel range of plans in 17 cities across the country. And the best part is the One Airtel plans are the same across all the available cities. Read onto know more about the One Airtel broadband plans in detail.

One Airtel 899 Plan in 2021: Benefits Detailed

Being the cheapest One Airtel plan, it bundles just two services- postpaid and DTH. Bharti Airtel is bundling the Rs 499 postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice calling, 75GB of data per month and 100 SMSes per day. On top of that, Airtel is also offering one free add-on SIM, which is a new addition. Besides the One Airtel 899 plan, Airtel is also offering DTH subscription worth Rs 350 per month. TV channels worth Rs 350 can be added in this plan. Users who are choosing this plan can get an Airtel Xstream Box by paying Rs 1,500 towards security deposit.

One Airtel 1349 Plan in 2021: Benefits Detailed

With the One Airtel 1349 plan, Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited voice calling, 150GB of data per month and 100 SMSes per day. Users get a total of four connections (one regular SIM and three add-on SIMs) with the Rs 1,349 One Airtel plan. The postpaid connections can be new or existing numbers. Similar to the One Airtel 849 plan, this plan also offers Rs 350 worth TV channels every month. And users can avail Airtel Xstream Box by paying Rs 1,500 security deposit.

One Airtel 1499 Plan in 2021: Benefits Detailed

Next on the list, we have the One Airtel 1499 plan. It comes with unlimited voice calling, 75GB of data per month and 100 SMSes per day. Airtel also offers one free add-on connection with this plan.

While the One Airtel 849 and One Airtel 1349 plans offer free DTH connection, the One Airtel 1499 plan offers broadband connection (fibre+landline). Airtel offers the Rs 999 Airtel Xstream Fiber that offers 200 Mbps speeds and unlimited voice calling benefit. The One Airtel 1499 plan also offer free Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 1,499.

One Airtel 1999 Plan in 2021: Benefits Detailed

Last on the list is the One Airtel 1999 plan which bundles all the three services- postpaid, DTH and broadband. The One Airtel 1999 plan comes with 75GB of data per month, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. Users get one regular connection and two free add-on SIMs. The company also offers Rs 424 worth of TV channels and free Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999. The plan also bundles Rs 999 Airtel Xstream Fiber plan with 200 Mbps speeds and unlimited voice calling within India.

All the One Airtel plans come bundled with Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 and Airtel Xstream App subscription.