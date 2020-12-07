Should You Opt One Airtel Rs 899 Plan or Choose Individual Services?

Bharti Airtel unveiled ‘One Airtel‘ plans a few months ago which bundles the telco’s postpaid, DTH and broadband services into a single package. One Airtel plans start at Rs 899 and they go all the way up to Rs 1,999. Bharti Airtel is heavily marketing these plans across all the 17 cities where they are available at the moment. The One Airtel Rs 899 plan is the most affordable one on the list; It comes with two postpaid connections and a DTH channel pack worth Rs 350 per month. As Airtel says, customers can save a lot with One Airtel plans, compared to choosing them individually. In addition, it removes the hassle for the consumers to track their connections individually. Read ahead to know whether you should choose the One Airtel plan of Rs 899 or get the services separately.

One Airtel Rs 899 Plan: What It Offers?

The One Airtel Rs 899 is an entry-level one, however, it still offers decent benefits required for basic users. For starters, it comes with Airtel’s Rs 499 postpaid plan with 75GB data benefit with rollover up to 200GB, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for one rental period. Airtel is also providing one free add-on connection with this Rs 899 plan, meaning customers can add one more connection to their postpaid account at no extra cost. Usually, Airtel charges Rs 249 per month from the customers for adding one postpaid connection. The add-on connection shares the data benefit from the primary connection alongside getting unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day benefits individually.

The plan also comes with Rs 350 worth of Airtel DTH channel pack. Airtel says customers can add TV channels till Rs 350 in this plan. Additionally, they can also avail Airtel Xstream Box by paying Rs 1,500 as a security deposit. The NCF of Rs 153 for 200 channels is mandatory for every customer, so customers can add Rs 200 worth channels to make the overall bill of Rs 350 per month.

As you can see, if a customer chooses the same plans individually, the charges would be Rs 499+Rs 249+Rs 350, and there will be taxes of 18% to be added on top. The overall charges without taxes will be Rs 1,098, whereas Airtel is providing the plan for Rs 899 per month (taxes will be added on top).

This is something very interesting from Bharti Airtel and the company recently stated the ‘One Airtel’ plans are getting good reception in the cities where they are currently available. We would suggest the customers go with One Airtel plans, instead of opting the services individually.