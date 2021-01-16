WhatsApp Takes a U-Turn, Delays the Implementation of New Privacy Policy

WhatsApp officially announced that it is delaying the implementation of the new privacy policy by at least three months. In a new blog post, the Facebook-owned company said it would allow the users to review the new policy at their own pace before the new business options come into effect on May 15. WhatsApp earlier mentioned that users will have to accept the privacy policy by February 8 to continue using the instant messaging platform. The decision from WhatsApp comes after the massive backlash it received from the users and media alike. WhatsApp detailed the privacy policy a couple of days ago through FAQs, but we believe the damage has already been done.

Here’s Why WhatsApp Delayed its New Privacy Policy Implementation

Going by the detailed blog post, it is clear that the new privacy policy will not come into effect at least before May 15. WhatsApp says ‘there’s been a lot of misinformation’ regarding its new update and the company is aiming to help everyone understand its principles and the facts.

WhatsApp has always been transparent on one aspect- what you share with our friends/family stays between you. WhatsApp’s chats are end-to-end encrypted, and the company says the new policy update will not make any changes to the encryption. In the blog post, the company reiterated that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook could see private messages.

The new policy is not making any changes to private messaging on WhatsApp. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how it collects and uses the data. That said, WhatsApp says not everyone shops with a business today, however, it believes more people will choose to do so in the future. It further said users should know about these services. Lastly, WhatsApp said the update does not expand the ability to share data with Facebook.

As noted, WhatsApp is now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. It also confirmed that no user would have their account suspended or deleted on February 8.

WhatsApp says it will also do a lot of things to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on the platform. The new business options will be available on May 15. WhatsApp did not mention anything about the users who already accepted the new privacy policy.