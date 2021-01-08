Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 48MP Triple Camera Setup Launched

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9T in European markets. The Redmi Note 9T is a budget smartphone with 5G capabilities. The handset comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is built on 7nm process. The Redmi Note 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China a few weeks ago. Xiaomi has added some new colour options to the Redmi Note 9 5G and made it the Redmi Note 9T. Both the phones share similar spec-sheet such as 5000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera system on the rear and MIUI 12 out of the box. Besides the Redmi Note 9T, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 9T which is just a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Power launched in India last month. Continue reading to know more about the Redmi Note 9T in detail.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 9T sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, 450 nits brightness and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with octa-core CPU comprising of four Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset is built on 7nm process. Coupled with the processor is 4GB of RAM LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, that’s expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The handset has a triple camera system on the back with 48MP primary lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. To the front of the phone is a 13MP selfie camera. This dual-SIM smartphone comes laden with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box.

Xiaomi has added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR sensor, splash resistant (P2i coating) and stereo speakers to the smartphone. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS and USB Type-C port. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and measures 199 grams.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 9T is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9T in two variants- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at 229 Euros (approx. Rs 20,500), whereas the 4GB+128GB model will retail for 269 Euros (approx. Rs 24,200). The handset comes in two colour options- Daybreak Purple and Nightfall Black. Xiaomi confirmed the device would be available for purchase starting January 11, 2021. The Redmi 9T aka the Redmi 9 Power will be available at a starting price of 159 Euros (approx. Rs 14,300).