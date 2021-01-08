Airtel and Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Plans Compared

Telecom operators in India offer multiple prepaid plans for similar denominations and benefits. This is to counter the offerings from their competition. Today, we will be discussing one such plan from Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). More specifically, we will be looking at the benefits of the Rs 449 prepaid plan from both the operators and then compare them to check which one is the better option. Both are prepaid offerings and are available for users nationwide. A thing worth noting is that both the plans also have the same validity of 56 days — more on the comparison ahead.

Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Let’s start with the Rs 449 prepaid offering from Airtel. This prepaid plan ships with 2GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, unlimited voice calling benefit to any network within India, and 100 SMS/day. Since the plan has a validity of 56 days, the total FUP data that users will get is 112GB.

There are additional over-the-top (OTT), and Airtel Thanks benefits offered with this plan which includes a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium for one year, free online courses with Shaw Academy for one year, free Hellotunes, unlimited downloads with Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transaction.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Coming to the Rs 449 prepaid plan from Vi, users get 4GB daily FUP data (2GB+2GB under the Double Data Offer), unlimited voice calling to any network within India, and 100 SMS/day. The only OTT benefit included with this plan is ‘Vi Movies & TV’ access for one year. Since this plan has a validity of 56 days as well, users get a total of 224GB FUP data.

That’s not all though; Vi has also included this plan under its ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. For the unaware, under the offer, users can utilise the unused data from the week at the weekend when they usually require more data for high-quality streaming.

Verdict

It is obvious that the Rs 449 prepaid plan from Vi stumps the offering of Airtel. While the validity, calling, price, and SMS benefits of the plans are the same, Vi takes a huge lead when it comes to FUP data offered. It is exactly double from what Airtel users get. Also, the fact that they can utilise all the unused data from the week at the weekend is just icing on the cake. So, between the two operators, Vi’s Rs 449 prepaid plan is way better than the Rs 449 prepaid plan of Airtel.