Redmi Note 10, Realme X7 Series and Other Phones Which Are Expected to Launch in February

February is going to mark the return of the immensely popular budget segment and its plethora of products. Since 2021 began, the big names like Redmi, Realme and to some extent Samsung have not unveiled devices that are part of the brand’s new year portfolio. Our wait for these devices is soon going to be over, with five big launches scheduled for the month of February and, this is just the beginning. More devices will also be announced as the month progresses. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 series, whereas Realme is bringing MediaTek Dimensity chipset powered Realme X7 series to India later this week. Here are the top five launches scheduled for February.

Samsung Galaxy M02

Samsung revived its budget portfolio with the launch of its M Series of smartphones. The company announced the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 almost two years ago. Now, it is gearing up for the launch of another budget device under the M series badge. The device that will be launched is dubbed the Samsung Galaxy M02. The teaser specifies some key specifications such as a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a massive 5000 mAh. Another aspect of the phone being teased is the price, with the device slotting in at the Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 segment, as the teaser suggests.

We will not have to wait long for the launch since the device is launching on February 2 at 1 PM. The device will be sold via Amazon, as is evident with the poster released by the same.

Poco M3

Poco made a glorious comeback after taking a hiatus of the year and a half post the launch of the Poco F1, which shot the company to fame. The Xiaomi spin-off announced recently that it would launch its next budget device, the Poco M3 on February 2 at 12 PM IST. The device will be priced below the Rs 15,000 price point.

Since the device is already available in global markets, we know as to what we can expect from the device. The global variant features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.34% screen-to-body ratio. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.

In terms of performance, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also a triple rear camera setup which is headlined due to a 48MP primary sensor There is also a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. As for selfies, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

The Poco M3 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as includes an Infrared (IR) blaster. In terms of the battery, there is a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme X7 Series

Realme announced recently that it was gearing up for the first launch of 2021, in the form of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro smartphones. The event will take place of February 4 at 12:30 PM IST. The company has sent out invites containing some chipsets, indicating the power that the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will pack.

The most important feature of these devices will be the launch of two new chipsets in India, namely the Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series

Xiaomi/Redmi too is going to be launching its first device of 2021, in the form of the Redmi Note 10 series. The Note series has always been the talk of the town for one if not more reasons pertaining to the value for money factor. Whilst a date is yet to be announced, rumours suggest a launch in late February, which falls in-line with the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 7 series launches happened in recent years.

Reports suggest that the devices will come in both 4G and 5G variants, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 720 (Note 10) whilst the Pro version will run on the Snapdragon 750G. However, nothing is confirmed for now, so take this news with a pinch of salt.