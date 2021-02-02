Poco India today launched the Poco M3 for the Indian market. It is worth noting that the smartphone already launched for the global market in late 2020, but now it has finally arrived for Indians as well. The device made it to the headlines because of its unique design. After waiting for a long time, it is finally going to be available in the Indian market. For those of you wondering about the colour options available, the device is available in three unique colours, namely Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black.

Poco M3 Specifications

The Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel, which can touch a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. To the top, one can see a waterdrop style notch, which also features the 8MP selfie snapper capable of shooting up to 1080p videos.

As for the performance side of things, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset featuring four Kryo 260 Gold cores clocked at 2.0GHz, four Kryo Silver cores at 1.8GHz, and, in terms of gaming, an Adreno 610 GPU. In India, the device comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the RAM being standard on both storage variants.

In terms of the battery, the smartphone is powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. A welcome addition to the specs is the USB Type-C based charging, which is a good thing to see, especially on budget smartphones, which often come with dated Micro-USB ports.

Audio is where the Poco M3 stands out, since the device comes with both a 3.5mm headphone jack and, most importantly, a stereo speaker setup, setting the device apart in its segment.

When it comes to the camera, the POCO M3 gets a triple-camera array consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Video recording capabilities max out at 1080p 30 FPS. The smartphone runs Android 10 customised with MIUI 12 on top.

What Sets the Poco M3 Apart?

The Poco M3 is different from its competition in two key areas, design and sound. The design of the Poco M3 is, for lack of a better word, exquisite. The leather-like finish provides ample grip and sets the device apart from the pretty bland competition.

The colours add to the uniqueness, with options available for all kinds of users, for the youngster, Poco Yellow, for the office goer, Power Black and, for those who wish to slot in between the two, Coral Blue.

Add to this the stereo speakers which sound better and make the device ideal for content consumption, with the focus on a better display in comparison to the competition.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco M3 is available in two variants, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB with the latter featuring the faster UFS 2.2 storage. The pricing for the same is set at Rs 10,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 128GB variant. Furthermore, if one owns an ICICI Card, they can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on both models, effectively reducing the cost for the user to Rs 10,000 and 11,000 respectively. The first sale for the Poco M3 will take place on Feb 9, at 12 Noon.