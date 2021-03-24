How Can Vi Customers Recharge and Pay Bills Via WhatsApp?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of the renowned telecom operators of India. The telecom giant offers multiple features and services to hoist the experience of users. Vodafone Idea subscribers get the option of making payments directly via WhatsApp and other UPI-based platforms.

As per the telco, the feature allows Vodafone Idea subscribers to make payments for both postpaid as well as prepaid service via UPI or WhatsApp without browsing multiple apps. All that the customer needs to do is, click on the link sent by the telco via SMS and select the mode of payment and pay the bill. To know how to use this latest Vodafone Idea feature to recharge and pay the bills via WhatsApp, read till the end.

Steps to Recharge and Pay Bills

Go to WhatsApp and start a chat with Vodafone Idea using the company number (96542-97000), then send a text “how to pay bills”. You will receive a reply inquiring if you want to pay using the WhatsApp number or any other number. If you want to use the same number, reply back sending ‘1’. If not, then send ‘2’. If you are a postpaid customer, you will receive a link. Click on the link and select your mode of payment.

If you are a Vodafone Idea prepaid user, you will be asked to select the plan with which you want to recharge. Once you select the plan, you will receive an SMS with the gateway link for the payment. Select the payment mode that you prefer for the bill.

More Things to Know About Vi

Vodafone Idea strives to offer premium services and feature to intrigue its subscribers. The telecom giant uses AI-powered Virtual Agent VIC to make payments. Though, VIC was first used by WhatsApp to make payments back in the last year. VIC usage enables Vodafone Idea to provide instant responses on service to the customers such as payment to the bills, plan activation or new connection. The telco has claimed to add over 1.7 million users recently in January 2021.