BSNL Rs 798 vs Reliance Jio Rs 799 Postpaid Plan: Which One Should You Choose?

BSNL unveiled three new postpaid plans on December 1 and the most interesting offering on the list is priced at Rs 798. This plan has been introduced by BSNL to take on the Rs 799 JioPostpaid Plan. BSNL is going after Reliance Jio in every segment- be it prepaid, broadband and postpaid, the state-run company is aggressively looking to undercut the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco. BSNL is currently standing at fourth place in the list of operators with the most number of subscribers, however, it isn’t backing off from competing with the top three telcos- Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The Rs 799 postpaid plan from Jio offers data rollover facility, family add-on connections, but there are some shortcomings with this plan, especially when compared to the JioPostpaid Plus plan of Rs 799. Continue reading to know more about both the plans in detail.

BSNL Rs 798 vs Jio Rs 799 Postpaid Plans Compared

Starting with the JioPostpaid Plus plan of Rs 799, it offers a customer unlimited voice calling to any network, 150GB data benefit with rollover facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day for one rental. The plan offers two additional family connections with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. Additional benefits include free Netflix Mobile subscription, free Amazon Prime membership and Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership as well. The telco will also provide free access to its mobile apps. For new customers, Rs 99 JioPrime charges will be applicable on top.

Moving on, we have the BSNL Rs 798 postpaid plan which also offers identical benefits as Jio’s Rs 799 Postpaid Plus plan. The government-owned PSU is providing 50GB of data with rollover up to 150GB, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day. Additionally, the telco has two family add-on connections with the same benefits as the primary connection. Sadly, BSNL is not bundling any OTT subscriptions with its postpaid plan.

As you can see, both the telcos are providing similar data, calling, add-on and SMS benefits. But Jio beats BSNL comfortably in the entertainment section. Not only the telco is offering third-party OTT subscriptions, but it is also bundling the in-house apps like JioTV, JioCinema, etc. for free. On top of that, BSNL’s network is still stuck in 3G, whereas Jio is still the single LTE-only operator in India.

Which one will you choose between the two plans? Let us know in the comments below.