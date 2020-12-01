BSNL Rs 199, Rs 798 and Rs 999 Postpaid Plans Now Available Across All Circles

As we reported last month, BSNL is getting aggressive in the postpaid segment with three postpaid plans of Rs 199, Rs 798 and Rs 999. Alongside launching these plans, the telco removed the existing postpaid plans of Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799 and Rs 1,125. BSNL brought these new plans to compete with the latest postpaid offerings from Reliance Jio. Jio’s Postpaid Plus plans start at Rs 399, but the basic plan costs Rs 199 only. So the customers can now consider BSNL as well before opting for Jio’s Rs 199 plan. With these new postpaid plans, the telco has introduced data rollover facility and family add-on connections as well. Continue reading to know more about these new postpaid plans from BSNL in detail.

BSNL New Postpaid Plans Start at Rs 199: What You Should Know

Starting with the Rs 199 postpaid plan, it is the most affordable postpaid plan from the state-run telco since the Rs 99 plan has now been removed. The Rs 199 plan offers unlimited on-net voice calling, 300 off-net minutes, including MTNL network as well. The plan comes with 25GB of data benefit with rollover up to 75GB, after which the telco will charge Rs 10.24 per GB. Lastly, users also get 100 SMSes per day benefit.

The Rs 798 postpaid plan is a unique offering. With this plan, BSNL is providing unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 50GB data benefit with rollover up to 150GB and 100 SMSes per day. BSNL is also offering two family connections with unlimited voice facility, 50GB data and 100 SMSes per day with each family connection separately.

Lastly, there’s the Rs 999 postpaid plan from BSNL which comes with unlimited voice calling to any network, 75GB data with rollover up to 225GB and 100 SMSes per day. The telco is also providing three family connections with unlimited voice facility, 75GB data and 100 SMSes per day with each family connection separately.

As you can see, BSNL is offering three times data rollover with its new postpaid plans. Also, unlimited voice means 250 minutes per day; If a customer uses more than 250 minutes in a day, additional charges will apply as base plan tariff. Existing users on the Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799 and Rs 1125 will stay on the same plans until further notice from the company.